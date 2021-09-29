Kwesi Browne’s big Olympic year is coming to an end with some Government cash in hand. But the sprint cyclist is not yet sure how his bid to qualify for Paris 2024 is going to take shape. There are funding questions to be answered; questions with no clear answers at this stage.
Browne, who was ninth in his pet keirin event at the Tokyo Games in August was one of ten athletes—including fellow Olympic rider Nicholas Paul—who received funding under the Elite Athlete Assistance Programme; while six national sporting organisations also benefited from grants on Monday from a $3.3million disbursement by the Ministry of Sport and Community Development.
Browne was thankful for the funding.
“Any assistance is always a great help...The money from Government is always greatly appreciated,” he told the Express. However, the sprinter also admitted that, “sometimes when you get it, you always behind in debt. I won’t be able to fully fund myself for a lengthy period of time,” he revealed.
In particular, Browne will have decisions to make about how much of his training next year takes place at the World Cycling Centre (WCC) in Aigle, Switzerland.
It was at the WCC that Browne and Paul prepared for their first appearance at the Olympics under the guidance of coach Craig MacLean.
However, Browne said yesterday: “The Federation had a contract with the UCI in preparation for the Olympics. Now that the Olympics are over, I’ll have to sit down with the Federation in terms of how do we go forward in terms of coaching, but the door is still open for me to return to Switzerland to train with Craig MacLean.”
While the door is open, though, passage through that door won’t be free of charge. “In terms of going back to Switzerland, I can go whenever I like, but the issue is I would have put out my money,” Browne stressed. “This is where I have to sit down with the Federation.”
Cycling Federation president Rowena Williams said the organisation is open to having those talks with the two Olympians. At present, however, Paul is preparing for next month’s World Track Championships for which team TTO has earned quotas for an unprecedented eight events —the Men’s sprint, keirin, team sprint, omnium, elimination, scratch race, 1km time trial and team pursuit.
Browne has opted out of the World Champs, but is still satisfied with what he has achieved in 2021.
“I had a very, very challenging year,” he said. “I was out in Switzerland but through the process, it was mentally challenging at times to be away from family for a lengthy period of time. Sometimes training would not be going how you would like. But all in all the performances at the Olympics I was pleased with. “To be in the top ten at the Olympics is not something that you would have achieved overnight.”
From April next year however, the 2024 Olympic qualifying process will begin again, with TTO riders seeking to earn points through the Pan Am Championships, Nations Cup, and World Championships.
Long before then however, Browne will hope to have his year of training planned out, with talks with the Federation being key to how things move forward.