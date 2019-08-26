Captain Jason Holder has urged his batting group to undertake deep introspection in the wake of West Indies’ chastening 318-run defeat to India in the opening Test on Sunday.
Set an improbable 419 runs for victory on the penultimate day at the Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, West Indies crumbled in quick time on a flat pitch for exactly 100—their sixth lowest total against India.
Only number nine Kemar Roach, with a cavalier 31-ball 38 showed any resistance and he was just one of three batsmen in double figures.
“Each batter has got to look at themselves seriously in the mirror,” Holder told media following the loss. “We’ve just got to find solutions. I think more often than not we’ve been gifting our wickets, not letting the opposition work for our wickets and I think that’s one area we can definitely (focus) on.
“If we are going to get out, we’ve got to make the opposition work hard for our wickets. I think we can go through the dismissals in this Test match and there were quite a few soft dismissals.”