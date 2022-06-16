DEFENCE FORCE travel to Tobago to test the unbeaten St Clair’s Coaching School in the national playoffs first-leg of the Tiger Tanks Men’s U-20 Football Tournament.
The playoffs will decide the overall champion of the competition and pits Defence Force, winner of the Trinidad group, against Tobago group winners, St Clair’s Coaching School.
The opening leg takes place tomorrow at the Dwight Yorke Stadium, Bacolet, before the teams clash again in the second leg at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva, on June 25. Kick-off for both legs is 4 p.m.
St Clair’s Coaching School played unbeaten, winning six of eight matches played at home (Tobago). Meanwhile, Defence Force won seven matches and were defeated twice, though seemingly in a tougher group, having played against the youth teams of seven T&T Pro League clubs.