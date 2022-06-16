DEFENCE FORCE travel to Tobago to test the unbeaten St Clair’s Coaching School in the national playoffs first-leg of the Tiger Tanks Men’s U-20 Football Tournament.

The playoffs will decide the overall champion of the competition and pits Defence Force, winner of the Trinidad group, against Tobago group winners, St Clair’s Coaching School.

The opening leg takes place tomorrow at the Dwight Yorke Stadium, Bacolet, before the teams clash again in the second leg at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva, on June 25. Kick-off for both legs is 4 p.m.

St Clair’s Coaching School played unbeaten, winning six of eight matches played at home (Tobago). Meanwhile, Defence Force won seven matches and were defeated twice, though seemingly in a tougher group, having played against the youth teams of seven T&T Pro League clubs.

West Indies produced a stellar exhibition of seam bowling to bundle Bangladesh out cheaply, and then made a steady, albeit sluggish reply, as they dominated the opening day of the first Test, yesterday.

Taking advantage of a friendly surface after choosing to bowl first at the Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium, West Indies sent the tourists tumbling for 103 all out, 40 minutes after lunch, before grinding their way to 95 for two at the close.

Dottin to skipper ‘TKR’ in inaugural Women’s CPL

WEST INDIES women’s star cricketer Deandra Dottin will captain Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) in the historic first edition of the Women’s Caribbean Premier League which is set to get under way on August 30.

Barbadian Dottin, 30, earned Player-of-the-Series honours when leading Supernovas to victory in the final of the international Women’s T20 Challenge held in India.

Carter primed for big effort

TEAM TTO standout swimmer Dylan Carter is looking to do some “damage” when he embarks on his 2022 FINA World Aquatics Championships campaign in Budapest, Hungary, tomorrow.

Golden hat-trick

Michelle-Lee Ahye continued her winning ways in Europe with victory in the women’s 100 metres event at the Meeting de Marseille, in France, on Wednesday.

Running into a 2.5 metres per second headwind, Ahye stopped the clock at 11.44 seconds. The Trinidad and Tobago track star finished ahead of South African Carina Horn, the runner-up in 11.49, and New Zealand’s Zoe Hobbs, who got to the line in 11.55.

National netballers at Maloney today

GOALKEEPER Shaquan Greene-Noel has returned home from a great first season in England’s Vitality Netball Super League and is expected to rejoin the Trinidad and Tobago netball team for a warm-up match today from 4.45 p.m. at Maloney Indoor Sports arena.

Greene-Noel was named Player of the Year at her Wales-based Celtic Dragon club and was among the top defensive players in several categories.

Stern tastes first success as St Lucia coach

TRINIDADIAN Stern John tasted his first success as a national team head coach when securing Saint Lucia’s promotion back up to CONCACAF Nations League B and a place in the 2023 Gold Cup preliminary qualifiers.

St Lucia earned promotion after John won both of his first two matches in charge. Fielding a team containing two former Trinidad and Tobago Pro League players, his captain Kurt Fredericks (W connection) and Lester Joseph (Caledonia AIA), St Lucia won 1-0 away to Dominica—coached by another Trinidadian Rajesh Lachoo—and a 2-0 home win over Anguilla, which saw St Lucia win the three-team Group C, of League C.