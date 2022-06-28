Defence Force claim Tiger Tanks U-20 title

Defence Force Under-20

TRIUMPHANT: Members of the Defence Force Under-20 football team give the salute after they were crowned winners of the Tiger Tanks U-20 Football Tournament recently.

Defence Force FC swept Tobago champions St Clair’s Coaching School over two legs to capture the inaugural Tiger Tanks Men’s U-20 Invitational Tournament. Saturday’s second-leg saw Defence Force win 2-0 at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva, to capture the title, 5-0 on aggregate.

Defence Force took a two goal advantage into Saturday’s second-leg Championship playoffs having won the first leg 2-0 at the Dwight Yorke Stadium. Defence Force FC’s goals that game cam,e courtesy Larry Noel in the 13th minute and Jaden McKree in the 58th minute.

On Saturday, Trinidad champions Defence Force FC again shut out the Tobago winners, this time 3-0, with Larry Noel netting in the 26th, Jelani Peters in the 37th while Jaden Williams completed the scoring in the 81st minute.

TIGER TANKS U-20 PRIZE WINNERS:

WINNER ~ $20,000 (DEFENCE FORCE FC)

RUNNER-UP ~ $10,000

(ST. CLAIR’S COACHING SCHOOL)

MOST GOALS ~ $1,500

(LARRY NOEL/DEFENCE FORCE FC)

BEST GOALKEEPER ~ $1,500

(JUSTIN MYRIE/ST. CLAIR’S COACHING SCHOOL)

BEST DEFENDER ~ $1,500

(TYRELL INNISS/DEFENCE FORCE F.C.)

BEST MIDFIELDER ~ $1,500 (CHRISTIAN JORDAN/ST. CLAIR’S COACHING SCHOOL)

BEST ATTACKER ~ $1,500

(LARRY NOEL/DEFENCE FORCE FC)

BEST COACH ~ $1,500

(CORNELL GLEN/CLUB SANDO)

MOST DISCIPLINED TEAM ~ $2,000

(PETIT VALLEY/DIEGO MARTIN UNITED)

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Seales among 36 awarded Windies retainer contracts

Trinidad and Tobago fast bowler Jayden Seales is among 36 players who have been awarded Cricket West Indies international retainer contracts which will run from July 1 to June 30, 2023.

The West Indies men’s contracted player list sees Seales, left-arm seamer Obed McCoy and all-rounder Odean Smith awarded international retainer contracts for the first time while the West Indies women’s contracted player list sees all-rounders Mandy Mangru and Jannillea Glasgow along with batter Rashada Williams awarded first-time contracts with the regional team, all of which are development contracts.

PRAISING APPRAISAL

PRAISING APPRAISAL

The West Indies fast bowlers got high marks from head coach Phil Simmons after they defeated Bangladesh 2-0 in the recent two-match Test series in Antigua and St Lucia.

Simmons paid special tribute to veteran pacer Kemar Roach, who he said had an “exceptional influence” on the development of the young fast bowlers in the Test side.

Latapy joins Yorke ’Down Under’

Latapy joins Yorke ’Down Under’

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s Russell Latapy, the former Porto star midfielder, has been appointed assistant-manager at Australian club Macarthur FC for the upcoming 2022/23 Isuzu UTE A-League Season.

The news comes days after the Barbados Football Association announced that Latapy had resigned as head coach.

Latapy, a former T&T men’s team head coach, will work alongside his former teammate and close friend, Dwight Yorke, the recently-appointed coach at Macarthur FC.

McCoy, Thomas recalled

Left-arm pacer Obed McCoy is set to feature for West Indies for the first time in nine months after being recalled to the T20 International squad to face Bangladesh, while Devon Thomas has also found favour with selectors again after playing his first T20I in eight years last December.

Defence Force claim Tiger Tanks U-20 title

Defence Force claim Tiger Tanks U-20 title

Defence Force FC swept Tobago champions St Clair’s Coaching School over two legs to capture the inaugural Tiger Tanks Men’s U-20 Invitational Tournament. Saturday’s second-leg saw Defence Force win 2-0 at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva, to capture the title, 5-0 on aggregate.

T&T basketball women’s team for historic appearance at C’bean Games

T&T basketball women’s team for historic appearance at C’bean Games

Trinidad and Tobago’s national women’s Under-23 3x3 basketball team are set make history when they compete in the inaugural Caribbean Games set to b stage in the island chain of Guadeloupe from today to July 3.

They will be a part of history as members of the first female T&T U-23 representative team at an international 3x3 competition. The team includes Nikiya Baptiste, Breanna Charles, Afrika Lewis and Addaya Moore, accompanied by head coach Kern George. Mercedes Alexander and Ayjah Brown were listed as team reserves. The contingent departed T&T yesterday.