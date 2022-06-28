Defence Force claim Tiger Tanks U-20 title

Defence Force FC swept Tobago champions St Clair’s Coaching School over two legs to capture the inaugural Tiger Tanks Men’s U-20 Invitational Tournament. Saturday’s second-leg saw Defence Force win 2-0 at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva, to capture the title, 5-0 on aggregate.
Defence Force took a two goal advantage into Saturday’s second-leg Championship playoffs having won the first leg 2-0 at the Dwight Yorke Stadium. Defence Force FC’s goals that game cam,e courtesy Larry Noel in the 13th minute and Jaden McKree in the 58th minute.
On Saturday, Trinidad champions Defence Force FC again shut out the Tobago winners, this time 3-0, with Larry Noel netting in the 26th, Jelani Peters in the 37th while Jaden Williams completed the scoring in the 81st minute.
TIGER TANKS U-20 PRIZE WINNERS:
WINNER ~ $20,000 (DEFENCE FORCE FC)
RUNNER-UP ~ $10,000
(ST. CLAIR’S COACHING SCHOOL)
MOST GOALS ~ $1,500
(LARRY NOEL/DEFENCE FORCE FC)
BEST GOALKEEPER ~ $1,500
(JUSTIN MYRIE/ST. CLAIR’S COACHING SCHOOL)
BEST DEFENDER ~ $1,500
(TYRELL INNISS/DEFENCE FORCE F.C.)
BEST MIDFIELDER ~ $1,500 (CHRISTIAN JORDAN/ST. CLAIR’S COACHING SCHOOL)
BEST ATTACKER ~ $1,500
(LARRY NOEL/DEFENCE FORCE FC)
BEST COACH ~ $1,500
(CORNELL GLEN/CLUB SANDO)
MOST DISCIPLINED TEAM ~ $2,000
(PETIT VALLEY/DIEGO MARTIN UNITED)