Defence Force keep pace with Rangers

A brace from Jameel Boatswain and one for Nathaniel Garcia handed Defence Force an easy 3-0 victory over Real West Fort at the Arima Velodrome on Saturday night as they drew level on points with leaders Terminix La Horquetta Rangers.

Boatswain opened the scoring in the eighth minute before doubling the lead in the 58th. Olliveira closed off the night for Defence Force with his 76th-minute item.

The win gave saw Defence Force match Rangers on 23 points with a goal difference of 25. However Rangers hold the edge in goals scored having netted 37 to Defence Force’s 30.

In the earlier game on Saturday. Deportivo Point Fortin defeated Moruga FC 2-1 to move on to 17 points and hold on to fourth spot in the table.

Deportivo went ahead in the fourth minute with Jeremiah Kesar getting on the score-sheet but Moruga pulled one back in the 34th with Keion Carode doing the honours.

Deportivo regained the lead through a penalty converted Nathaniel Garcia in the 43rd minute to go into the half-time break 2-1 up.

Neither side could find the back of the net the second period.

Yesterday, Police FC defeated Central FC 3-1 at Police Barracks in St James to stay third on the standings.

Kareem Freitas scored the opener for Police in the 30th minute before Leonardo Da Costa brought the scores level in the 58th. But the scores were level for less than a minute before Kemron Purcell restored the Police advantage in the 59th.

Jabari Mitchell then added the final goal of the night in stoppage time. Police move on the 21 points, just two behind Rangers and Defence Force while Central stayed in ninth place on five points.

Scores:

(Saturday)

Deportivo PF 2 (Jeremiah Kesar 4th, Nathaniel Garcia 43rd) vs Moruga FC 1 (Keion Carode 34th)

Defence Force 3 (Jameel Boatswain 8th 58th, Darius Olliveira 76th) vs Real West Fort 0

(Yesterday)

Central FC (Leonardo Da Costa 58th) 1 vs Police 3 (Kareem Freitas 30th, Kemron Purcell 59th, Jabari Mitchell 90+3)

