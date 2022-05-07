BRENT SAM’s hat-trick has put defending champions Defence Force on top of the Ascension Tournament for the first time this season, while Deportivo Point Fortin condemned Cunupia FC to a second successive defeat after matches played on Friday night.
Having played a match more than their closest rivals, Defence Force top the table after an expected victory over winless, bottom-placed team Moruga FC in the second match of Friday’s double-header. The service team won 8-0, with tall striker Sam (22nd, 58th and 75th minutes) and former Costa Rica-based striker Jameel Boatswain (38th and 54th) combining for five goals, while central defender Justin Garcia (20th), Jamali Garcia (67th) and Kevon Blackman (70th) also netted.
However, the real big losers on the night were Cunupia FC. Beaten 5-0 by Defence Force a week ago and 2-1 by Police earlier this season, Cunupia lost further ground when going down 2-0 to Deportivo Point Fortin at La Horquetta.
Cunupia (12 points) remain fourth, with Defence Force (17 points), 2019 runners-up La Horquetta Rangers (16) and Police FC (15) all ahead of them. And Cunupia are now only a point ahead of fifth-placed Point Fortin (11).
The far more interesting earlier encounter in La Horquetta saw Point Fortin get an early goal, but also have many more chances before the first half ended against early title contenders Cunupia. With just five minutes gone, 37-year-old former W Connection veteran Andre Pacheco found the net with an angled shot to the far corner for 1-0.
Isaiah Hutson, another former W Connection player, was just an inch away from the upright a minute later. Their confidence shaken early, Cunupia barely had a meaningful touch of the ball in the opening quarter-hour in which Point Fortin dominated the midfield through the combination of Pacheco, Hughton Hector, Hutson and wide players Ramdeen and Nathaniel Garcia.
Ex-Trinidad and Tobago international Hector almost scored twice in the first half, first with a free-kick which came off the underside of the Cunupia crossbar and later with a shot atop the penalty area, which forced goalie Jean-Pierre David to acrobatically touch away a curling shot.
Hector created another clear chance with a ball over the top which sent former India-based midfielder Nathaniel Garcia clear up the right flank. But “Spanish” only cleared the bar with a first-time volley. And Ramdeen also penetrated and crossed dangerously up the flank but could not pick out a team-mate.
Kevon Woodley had Cunupia’s only first half shot but under pressure, he skied the effort. Woodley, the tournament’s top-scorer with nine goals, also had two attempts to get a goal in the final ten minutes, but shot wide of each upright.
Early in the second half, 37-year-old Hector lined up a third powerful shot at the Cunupia goal from outside the penalty area but again goalkeeper David was equal to his effort. David, was finally beaten again in the 65th minute from close-up by Shackeil Henry, the former Point Fortin Civic and W Connection striker, who has played overseas in Vietnam and Barbados.
“Happy for the three points,” stated Man-of-the-Match Nathaniel Garcia afterwards. “(We are) coming closer to the top teams in the tournament.”
Friday’s scores:
Defence Force 8 (Brent Sam 22nd, 58th, 75th; Jameel Boatswain 38th, 54th, Justin Garcia 20th, Jamali Garcia 67th, Kevon Blackman 70th) Moruga FC 0
Deportivo Pt Fortin 2 (Andre Pacheco 5th, Shackeil Henry 65th) Cunupia FC 0