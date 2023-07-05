NEWLY CROWNED Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League champions Defence Force eliminated Queen’s Park, the last of the Tier Two teams, and are one of four Tier One clubs which will contest tomorrow’s semi-finals of the TT Premier Knockout Cup.
Also making it to the semis are Terminix La Horquetta Rangers and Police FC, while the final spot will be filled by the winners of yesterday’s quarter-final between Heritage Petroleum Point Fortin Civic and Cunupia FC.
Queen’s Park, second-placed and unbeaten in Tier Two, were hammered 6-1 by Defence Force, Rangers edged Tier One runners-up AC Port of Spain 2-1 and red-hot Police FC also ended Central FC’s season with a 2-1 win.
The Parkites were the only Tier Two team to have advanced to the quarter-finals, after edging another Tier Two club, San Fernando Giants 2-1. Against Defence Force, the Parkites trailed by three first half goals, one from Reon Moore and another from Brent Sam, before Sean De Silva, the former national midfielder pulled back a goal going into the half. However, Defence Force also dominated the second period and scored three further goals, with Central defender Justin Garcia taking his season’s tally to nine goals by netting a brace and Rivaldo Coryat also getting on the scoresheet.
PFL KNOCKOUT RESULTS:
Quarter-finals
Defence Force 6 (Brent Sam 19th & 47th, Reon Moore 22nd, Justin Garcia 34th & 61st, Rivaldo Coryat 69th) Queen’s Park 1 (Sean De Silva 44th)
Terminix La Horquetta Rangers 2 (Tyronne Charles 17th, Ross Russell Jr 73rd) AC Port of Spain 1 (Sedale McClean 90th+ 4)
Police FC 2 (Anthony Wolfe, Kadeem Hutchinson) Central FC 1 (Ricardo John)
Round of 16
Cunupia FC 3 Bethel United 0
AC POS 2 (Maleek Moses 16th, Sedale Mc Clean 79th) Harlem Strikers 0
Defence Force 5 (Brent Sam 6th, 12th & 20th -penalty), Shaquille Holder 50th & 61st) Prison Service 1 (Kemuel Rivers 78th)
Heritage Petroleum Point Fortin Civic 2 (Rondel Phillip 24th, 90th+3) 1976 FC Phoenix 1 (Jariel Arthur 37th)
Police FC 5 (Anthony Wolfe 1st, Jabari Mitchell 23rd, Kadeem Hutchinson 56th, Kern Roberts 60th, Kidane Lewis 79th) San Juan Jabloteh- 2 (Elijah Seechan 74th, Dwight Jordan 89th)
Central FC 2 (Ricardo John 10th & 39th) UTT 1 (Warren Chase 85th)
Terminix La Horquetta Rangers 2 (Jamal Creighton 55th, Ricky Morris own goal, 88th) Police FC (Tier 2) 1 (J’deem Parris 90th+5)
QPCC 2 (Sean De Silva 20th & Jose Parra 38th) San Fernando Giants 1 (Denton Headley 62nd)