Defence Force will meet Terminix La Horquetta Rangers in Saturday’s final of the Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League (TTPFL) Knockout Cup.
The final is carded for 7 p.m. at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex, with a $50,000 prize at stake.
Recently-crowned inaugural winners of the TTPFL league title, the “Army” edged Point Fortin Civic 3-2 during Wednesday night’s semis at Diego Martin, while Rangers prevailed by the same score against Police FC.
Defence Force are now in line to complete the league and cup double, while pre-season favourites Rangers can end an underwhelming season with at least one trophy. Rangers finished fourth in TTPFL Tier One.
TPL KNOCKOUT
Semi-finals
Terminix La Horquetta Rangers 3 (Josiah Edwards 3rd, Tyronne Charles 30th & 88th ) Police FC 2 (Kidane Lewis 81st, Jabaro Mitchell 90th +4)
Defence Force 3 (Justin Garcia 14th, Reon Moore 47th, Brent Sam 63rd) Heritage Petroleum Point Fortin Civic (Marcus Joseph 35th’—penalty, Hughton Hector 68th).