Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League

Defence Force will meet Terminix La Horquetta Rangers in Saturday’s final of the Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League (TTPFL) Knockout Cup.

The final is carded for 7 p.m. at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex, with a $50,000 prize at stake.

Recently-crowned inaugural winners of the TTPFL league title, the “Army” edged Point Fortin Civic 3-2 during Wednesday night’s semis at Diego Martin, while Rangers prevailed by the same score against Police FC.

Defence Force are now in line to complete the league and cup double, while pre-season favourites Rangers can end an underwhelming season with at least one trophy. Rangers finished fourth in TTPFL Tier One.

TPL KNOCKOUT

Semi-finals

Terminix La Horquetta Rangers 3 (Josiah Edwards 3rd, Tyronne Charles 30th & 88th ) Police FC 2 (Kidane Lewis 81st, Jabaro Mitchell 90th +4)

Defence Force 3 (Justin Garcia 14th, Reon Moore 47th, Brent Sam 63rd) Heritage Petroleum Point Fortin Civic (Marcus Joseph 35th’—penalty, Hughton Hector 68th).

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

POOR START

POOR START

A lethargic West Indies were rolled over for the second lowest first innings total at Windso…

Charles staying ready

Charles staying ready

Trinidad and Tobago off-spinner Bryan Charles has been putting in extra work with iconic “my…

Rain halts T&T U19 women

Trinidad and Tobago’s Under-19 women’s team had to settle for two points after their Cricket West Indies Rising Stars Under-19 Championship game against the Leeward Islands was abandoned after one innings at UWI SPEC in St Augustine, yesterday.