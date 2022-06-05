Defence Force shut out Moruga 3-0

DEFENCE FORCE rejoined Terminix La Horquetta Rangers at the top of the Ascension Invitational Football Tournament with a 3-0 win over bottom team Moruga FC at the Arima Velodrome, on Saturday.
Goals by Jamali Garcia (18’), Reon Moore (41’) and Shaquille Holder (90+4’) saw the Army/Coast Guard unit to a routine victory over Moruga who have lost all 10 of their matches. Defence Force joined Rangers on 26 points from 10 matches, but are second via an inferior goal-differential.
Also on Saturday, Real West Fort survived a first half onslaught before edging AC Port of Spain 3-2, also at Arima Velodrome. An Akiel Thomas own-goal saw AC Port of Spain take a sixth minute lead. With former T&T youth players Che Benny and Michael Poon Angeron, AC Port of Spain created, but also wasted numerous clear scoring chances.
West Fort survived and were level at 1-1 by half-time through Keron Cummings’ penalty-kick, three minutes into added-on time, following a foul on winger Gary Griffith III. Additional goals from veterans Josimar Belgrave and Cummings saw the Ron La Forest-coached West Forte assume a 3-1 lead before Rondell Gibson got a second for the gutted losers.