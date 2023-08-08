Defence Force sign Garcia cousins

LOCAL CHAMPIONS Defence Force have strengthen up further by signing Garcia cousins, Nathaniel “Spanish” Garcia and Isaiah Garcia.
Defence Force won both the League and PFL Cup in the inaugural 2023 season of the Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League (TTPFL) and are preparing for the 2023 CONCACAF Caribbean Cup. The 10-team tournament will be contested over a five-month period between August 22-December 7 and will qualify the top three teams for the 2024 CONCACAF Champions Cup.
Nathaniel Garcia, a midfielder, began the season with Point Fortin Civic, before moving to Terminix La Horquetta Rangers, in mid-season, Meanwhile, Isaiah Garcia, a defender, played with Point Fortin Civic.