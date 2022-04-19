Defence Force stay 4th after latest win

Defence Force stayed in fourth position in the Ascension football tournament following their 2-1 victory over the Athletic Club of Port of Spain at the Arima Velodrome on Monday night.
Reon Moore, who opened the scoring for Defence Force described the win as an “all-round great performance by the boys and we got the desired result and I am just thankful for that.”
“It was a great feeling opening my account tonight and I am just glad for the victory for the boys. I just think we need to sharpen up on the finishing and we’ll be okay,” he added.
Moore broke the deadlock in the 16th minute after collecting a pass in the midfield and running past the AC Port of Spain defence before hitting a low right-footed bullet past the goalie.
Defence Force doubled their advantage five minutes later with Jameel Boatswain getting onto the scoresheet.
Defence Force had a couple more chances that they failed to convert before AC Port of Spain equalised in the 45th minute from the penalty spot. Che Benny converted the spot kick to make it 2-1 and give his team some hope heading into the second half, however the scoreline remained the same until the final whistle.
AC Port of Spain remain in eighth place with three points from four games.