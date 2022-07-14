Aaliyah Prince scored a double as Defence Force defeated QPCC in Women’s League Football (WoLF) action at Valsayn on Saturday.
Coached by former Defence Force footballers Devin Elcock and Christon Baptiste, the Army ladies dominated the encounter with Trinidad and Tobago national player Prince scoring on either side of half-time.
Having defeated North Coast United 11-0 in their opening match, QPCC were under constant attack by the Army ladies, who had T&T winger Shanelle Arjoon in their ranks. But for QPCC’s goalkeeper Jesse Ferdinand, the score might have been bigger. Ferdinand saved two penalties and stopped several other raids on her goal.