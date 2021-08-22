DEFIANT FAWAD

TIME LOST is seldom ever regained. Pakistan’s Fawad Alam brought up his fifth Test century but it might not be enough to negate many precious hours lost over the last two days of the deciding second Test match against the West Indies, at Sabina Park, in Jamaica.
Having retired hurt on 76, owing to dehydration and cramps on the opening day on Friday, Fawad (124 n.o.) returned to the middle yesterday to bring up his century.
The West Indian bowlers had made inroads in the visitors’ first innings, with Jayden Seales (3-31), Kemar Roach (3-68) and Jason Holder (2-46) accounting for most of the batsmen.
Pakistan eventually declared their innings at 302 for nine, hoping to give themselves a chance of breaking an infamously fickle West Indies top-order. And true to form, the hosts were 39 for three at stumps.
The Windies lost openers Kieran Powell (five) and captain Kraigg Brathwaite (four), both to Shaheen Afridi with just nine runs on the baord, before Royston Chase (ten) was bowled by Faheem Ashraf, leaving fast bowler Alzarri Joseph (0) in as night watchman along with Nkrumah Bonner (18 n.o.). Much of yesterday’s morning session was lost due to concerns about a lack of traction in the bowlers’ run-up. When play eventually began an hour late, the issue became further compounded when Jason Holder began struggling to get a hold in an adjusted run-up. So, with just eight balls bowled and not a run added to the first day’s score of 212-4, it was decided to take an early lunch, following consultation between both captains and the umpires.
Pakistan looked the less happy team upon resumption. And with just six runs added, Seales had Faheem Ashraf out leg before wicket for 26, which led to Fawad’s arrival to the crease to resume his knock.
Pakistan wicketkeeper Mohammed Rizwan went by the same lbw route to Jason Holder, who a ball later also got incoming Nauman Ali, caught by wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva for a duck, Pakistan tottering at 231-7. And Hasan Ali (nine) also went, via the run out route before tea was taken.
On the resumption after the break, Shaheen Shah Afridi (19) was caught by Kieron Prowell off Seales. Today, Pakistan resume the task of trying to dismiss the West Indies in quick time to try and push for an unlikely victory given a day is still left in the match.