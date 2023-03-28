Deflated Warriors

IT FELT like Trinidad and Tobago had lost a World Cup qualifier, following Monday night’s 1-1 draw with Nicaragua in their CONCACAF Nations League decider at the Dwight Yorke Stadium.
Ariagner Smith’s header gave Nicaragua a 1-0 lead in the 27th minute and captain Joevin Jones replied for T&T in the 42nd minute, after defender Oscar Acevedo cut down Ryan Telfer in the penalty area. For the first time, normally expressive T&T head coach Angus Eve seemed lost for words and searching for answers in his post-match press conference.
The draw with Nicaragua (14 points) means that T&T finished second in the Group C, of League B, and must now contest the Gold Cup preliminaries between June 16-20, in order to qualify for the 2023 tournament. Group C winners Nicaragua are promoted to Group A and qualify directly for the Gold Cup, while second-placed T&T remain in League B.
Having played a record 117 times for the national team, Eve should not have been at all surprised by the disruptive and time-wasting tactics of the Nicaraguans. However, Eve declared at the post-match press conference: “I think it was a match of nasty, dirty tactics. I thought the referee was very lenient on them.”
Nicaragua were well prepared to execute their plan against T&T. There was none of the open football which saw St Vincent and the Grenadines create and miss a host of chances against them just three days earlier. Instead, it was a combination of defensive compactness, counter-attack, slowing down the game to a comfortable crawl, and milking the referee’s attention. All along, time was ticking away and Soca Warriors’ Reon Moore seemed to inadvertently help the opposing team’s cause by refusing to move back the required distance for the ball to be kicked down field.
“We tried to pass. We tried to play,” Eve recounted. “They definitely came here to play for a draw.”
Eve explained that his Soca Warriors had to contend with a Nicaragua who played five in the back in the first half while sacrificing star attacking midfielder Byron Bonilla, and even when he came on in the second half, was offered the further protection of a defensive midfielder.
“For the most part it was a fair fight. You can’t fault any of them for trying, “stated Eve. “We didn’t lose the match, but we still lost the objective we were trying to achieve. I think the game for the most part was (one of) very limited opportunities for both teams. But I still think we had the better of the opportunities.”
Near the end it seemed T&T had triumphed on a difficult night, when India-based striker Marcus Joseph seemed to have grabbed a late, stoppage-time winner. Thousands of T&T supporters leapt up triumphantly at the stadium, only to be deflated when the goal was disallowed for a handball infringement.
Joseph was adamant that the ball had hit his shoulder before American referee Armando Villareal disallowed the goal.
FIFA’s new handball rule states that the boundary between the shoulder and the arm is the bottom of the armpit. If the ball touches anything below that, it is deemed a handball offence. Having not seen a replay, Eve could not say definitively if he thought the goal was good.
“It’s inconclusive,” stated Eve. “It seems like the shoulder, but I’m not sure.”
T&T: Nicklas Frenderup (GK); Shannon Gomez, Kareem Moses, Aubrey David, Keston Julien (Triston Hodge 73); Andre Rampersad, Michel Poon-Angeron (Noah Powder 68); Ryan Telfer, Joevin Jones (captain) (Marcus Joseph 78), Kaile Auvray (John-Paul Rochford 68); Rundell Winchester (Reon Moore 46).