From the national Under-17 male footballers to Dylan Carter. From Jereem Richards to Jordane Dookie. These and others have offered much to be encouraged by on the sporting landscape already this year.

And yes, it’s inevitable to lament over West Indies cricket disappointments — men and women — and at the same time wonder if the administration of football in this country will ever be of a standard worthy of the youthful talent which continues to go to waste.

Going over the well-beaten ground in relation to the state of these two prominent sports feels like a complete waste of time and space, at least today, because there’s nothing new to be said about why we are where we are, and why there is little prospect of being uplifted via those platforms in the foreseeable future.

Which is why those other performers and other exploits are deserving of mention because they remind us that sport in Trinidad and Tobago is a real callaloo of talents: performers with widely varying personal stories who are all from here and offer inspiration to others in seeking to scale similar or greater heights.

However the inspiration for today’s return to this space after a nine-week hiatus doesn’t come from any of those teens or twenty-somethings who are close to the prime of their sporting lives, but from an 85-year-old who takes that “age is just a number” phrase to another level.

Derrick McIntyre is a familiar face in the San Juan area.

We would have crossed paths many times over several years as you would with so many others in any community.

Yet it is only by the media’s highlighting of his achievement in completing the Trinidad and Tobago Marathon at the end of January that I have been able to get a better appreciation of the accomplishments – and the ambitions still - of this polite, pleasant, unassuming man.

Last week he talked about how managed walking the 26.2-mile course, except for the final two miles when the sweltering heat of mid-morning and the cumulative exertion on a body 15 years away from the century mark took their toll.

Still, he was able to get across the finish line and now looks forward to taking on the challenge again.

Not next year mind you, in five years’ time. But wait, I said to myself, he sure he will live to 90?

I didn’t have the testicular fortitude to present the question so bluntly, not that it would have phased him in the least because he has already factored in all the possibilities in mapping out a marathon schedule every five years to year 100.

“If the Almighty decides that it is my time to go before I reach there, so be it,” he said. “But in the meantime, my plan is to get to 100 and then a few more years after that…and then we’ll see what happens.”

All of this uttered without a hint of boastfulness but was merely a reasoned assessment of the circumstances of an individual for whom sporting activity is simply an extension of what is obviously a generally disciplined lifestyle.

Of course his number could be up at any time, yet I have to concede that this purposeful aspiring centenarian-to-be looked in much better shape than the bedraggled, always-looking-tired 58-year-old that I have become.

When we comment on sport it is obviously in relation to the elite level almost exclusively, for obvious reasons.

For those attracted to it ahead of other activities, we relish the cut and thrust of the intense contest which then fuel never-ending arguments over who is the GOAT in this or that discipline.

At the most basic, broadest level though, sport is simply about participation and the enjoyment of structured, organised physical activity with benefits ranging from health and wellness to social interaction and even high-minded concepts like accepting that things won’t always go your way or showing respect to opponent and teammate alike.

So yes, we will inevitably spend much of our time and energy getting worked up about the inability of most contemporary West Indies batsmen to cope with genuine fast bowling on bouncy pitches, or despair for the future of those young footballers who fought well against Canada, the United States and El Salvador in CONCACAF competition.

Those concerns should not be trivialised and pushed into the background because they speak to fundamental failings in the structure of two of the most prominent sports in our region.

At the end of the day though, that is the tip of the pyramid.

At the base, where most of us reside at various stages along life’s journey, sport offers an avenue for personal development, an escape into a world of our own or, as in the case of Derrick McIntyre, a chance to defy convention.

