Defying Covid

Covid-19 has had a huge impact on athletics in this part of the world, forcing cancellation of the 2020 Carifta Games as well as most other meets in the North American, Central American and Caribbean (NACAC) region.
The work of the NACAC executive, however, continues. In the latest edition of its weekly bulletin, “This Week in NACAC”, the spotlight falls on some of the organisation’s off-track activities.
“NACAC president, Mike Sands,” as reported in the bulletin, “received commendations from World Athletics for his brief to the monthly Area Presidents Meeting held on Tuesday 3 November. The update on the work being undertaken in the NACAC Area proved to be decidedly impressive.”
Sands told the Express he is pleased with what NACAC has been able to achieve in spite of the global pandemic.
“I am most proud of the fact that we have been able to conduct quite a number of online webinars/seminars for coaches and technical officials.”
Sands also spoke about his organisation’s efforts to facilitate improved administration of the sport.
“On a weekly basis I, along with the General Secretary Keith Joseph, meet with at least three Member Federations (MFs), one-on-one, engaging them in discussions, identifying their weak areas with recommendations for improvements and the way forward. MFs have warmly welcomed this approach.
“We’ve held monthly meetings with the general membership as well as the executives,” the Bahamian continued, “which heretofore was unheard of. Despite Covid, the only thing we have not done is to host physical competition.”
The NACAC weekly bulletin announced that the Bermuda National Athletic Association president, Donna Raynor will do a presentation at a World Athletics event, next week.
“Several of the women in athletics in the NACAC area will participate in the World Athletics Global Conference scheduled for 18th November 2020, under the theme, Inspiring Women Leaders in Athletics. Chair of the NACAC Gender Leadership Working Group, Donna Raynor will be one of the presenters in the Conference.
“NACAC continues to encourage our member federations desirous of participating in the aforementioned Conference to communicate with Donna Raynor soonest to have arrangements made.”
The bulletin also highlighted the work of NACAC’s Athletes Commission, chaired by St Vincent and the Grenadines athlete Kineke Alexander.
“The membership has begun to more deliberately address the development of the organisation and the planning of a programme of continuous education for athletes. Important for athletes to know of the existence of the Athletes Commission and that it serves as their voice. A database would be established of athletes in the Area.
“The Commission’s plans include: the establishment of a social media platform with athletes’ video testimonials; a marketing campaign to highlight the athletes of NACAC; a mentoring programme for the younger athletes; collaborating with the NACAC Development Commission to facilitate a comprehensive Athletes’ Pathway that addresses the athletes’ post-competition life.”
Last month, Sands and Joseph met with a group of regional journalists to discuss proposals for improved media facilities at the Carifta Games.
NACAC developments can be followed on the organisation’s website, www.athleticsnacac.org, as well as on Twitter, @athleticsnacac1, and Facebook, Athletics NACAC.