Chris Dehring believes that while there may be a lot of naturally talented young cricketers in the region, there is no professional structure to properly develop that talent.
Dehring, who was the CEO of the ICC World Cup held in the Caribbean in 2007, said the system that exists in the Caribbean sees cricketers enter a professional set up at the age of 21 or 22 which is way too late.
Speaking on the Barbados-based Mason and Guest cricket radio programme last week, Dehring said he became much more pessimistic about West Indies cricket when he started to work in South Africa when that country hosted the Cricket World Cup.
“I always knew the Englands and Australias of this world had incredible facilities and incredible professional cricket structure and I knew the days (of West Indies cricket dominance) were numbered but when I went to South Africa and I saw what they had even in their high schools, my heart sank,” he recalled.
“We have some talented youngsters in the Caribbean but we just don’t have the professional structure that can develop it, hone it and churn it out year after year so and you are seeing the fruit of the vine now,” he continued.
“It’s very inconsistent. There’s no West Indies team that when they step out onto the field they don’t look like the athletes of the day and this is from a visual aesthetic perspective. We were the athletic reservoir and what people would pay to come and see. When you look at the team now at the Test level and the recent World Cup, it is a shocking and jarring visual to see how athletic the Bangladeshis, Pakistanis, Indians, Australians are. We are looking unfit,” Dehring continued.
He said West Indies cricket continues to plunge to new depths and he said one of the biggest challenges to righting the ship is having the facilities and structure to take athletes from the youth level straight to the professional circuit.
“Of course, they have some talent and every once in a while, that talent will perform but it can’t be sustained because they are not professional so it is very challenging.
“One of the biggest challenges was the facilities. We are talking about the development of our athletes from primary to elementary level all the way to the professional level because you can’t just take a 19-year-old and turn him into a world class athlete,” Dehring argued.
“You see it in Jamaica with track and field. They start from under-9 and are developed all the way through to when they go through the boys’ and girls’ championship, they are ready for the international stage and that is the same thing that needed to happen with our cricket and it didn’t. So, you are getting guys that you are trying to teach to become a professional at 21 or 22 which is almost too late,” he continued.
“This is what happens in professional sports. They are developing these players from so young that by the time they get into a professional club at 13 or 14 (they are ready), that is what we are competing against now. We will get this odd flash of brilliance from our talented youngsters which we do have but they are not coming off of a production line that has honed them on how to be professional,” Dehring added.