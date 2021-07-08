Dennis Lawrence highly rated by Coventry

Coventry City manager Mark Robins has high hopes for Dennis Lawrence.
Lawrence, the former Trinidad and Tobago player and head coach, was recently appointed as Coventry’s first team coach. And Robins told the Coventry Telegraphy newspaper Lawrence was the outstanding candidate applying for the job at the English Championship Division club.
The Sky Blues boss believes Lawrence has “diverse experience” and revealed he will have a wide ranging role in training, as well as on a match day.
Lawrence, 46, the former Wrexham and Swansea City centre-half, was appointed to City’s backroom last month, and started work last week when the players returned for pre-season training.
Asked about the selection process for the position, which is to assist the manager and his No.2 Adi Viveash, Robins said: “We had a process where we interviewed a number of people face to face on the computer and then we whittled it down and got six candidates in to speak to in a final interview, and Dennis was very, very good.
“He’s got a diverse experience. Obviously, he was manager with Trinidad and Tobago and he’s coached with Roberto Martinez (at Wigan and Everton) and done a lot of work with the Football Association of Wales, so there’s a lot of good work there, delivering on A and B licence courses.
“He’s a really good and studious guy who no-one says anything but good things about.”
And commenting on Lawrence’s character, Robins told the Telegraph: “He is studious and wants to be the best that he can be, and the players that he’s coaching to be the best they can be as well. He’s just a really good guy who was absolutely committed straight away to the process but also what he could bring to the club going forward.
“There’s no doubt about it, he stood out, and that’s not because he’s 6ft 8,” he joked, “it’s because of his knowledge and experience that has moulded him into what he is.
“And he’s a top, top guy.”
Asked about his role and whether his background as a centre-back will mean he’ll focus on the defensive side of coaching, Robins said: “He will have a remit of developing players either as individuals or within a group or team setting.
“And he’ll also have an input to what we are doing on a daily basis or match preparation basis as well.”