Dennis Lawrence

Coventry City boss Mark Robins has hailed the influence of his right-hand man Adi Viveash and backroom staff which includes Trinidadian first team coach Dennis Lawrence, as Coventry City have qualified for the English Football League Championship Division Playoffs, earning the chance of a spot in the 2023-2024 English Premier League.

The Sky Blues secured their place in the Championship playoffs, after picking up a valuable final-day point during a 1-1 draw at Middlesbrough on Bank Holiday Monday to ensure a top six finish and a crack at promotion back to the Premier League.

Robins gave high credit to the men doing the work in the background, specifically mentioning Lawrence, who during the 2022 season, was named Championship Manager of the Week after substituting for Robins, and overseeing Coventry’s 4-1 come-from-behind win over Sheffield United.

The former T&T defender and national team head coach, took charge of Coventry after manager Robins and assistant manager Viveash, both received a positive Covid-19 test on the morning of the match.

“I have a good team and had great people around me for a long, long time and that definitely helps. Adi (Viveash) has been phenomenal, absolutely fantastic, as has Dennis Lawrence (first team coach) and Aled Williams (goalkeeper coach)—there are only really the four of us on the grass and I step back from that and let them get on with it,” Robins stated.

“They paint the pictures and it helps me to manage the club,” Robins stated. “The club has needed managing, along with chief executive Dave Boddy—there are too many people to mention—and everyone who has been here has played a part.”

Robins returned for a second spell at Coventry in 2017 after the club have been relegated to League Two and immediately set about turning around the fortunes, starting with Wembley success in the Checkatrade Trophy before leading City back to League One at the first time of asking via the playoffs.

Two seasons later, he guided an evolving squad to the League One title and a long-awaited return the Championship and, in their third season up, they now stand on the edge of even getting to the Premiership, by joining automatically promoted champions Burnley and Sheffield United.

Starting May 13, fifth-placed Championship Division finishers Coventry City will meet fourth-placed Middlesbrough in a two-leg series, with the team that advances taking on the winners of another series between Luton Town and Sunderland for a Premier League spot. Coventry have beaten Middlesbrough 1-0 and also drew 1-1 in the Championship this season.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

T&T IN W/CUP MIX

T&T IN W/CUP MIX

Trinidad and Tobago will be throwing their hat into the ring as one of the possible host venues for next year’s ICC T20 World Cup set to be staged in the Caribbean and the United States of the America.

Da Silva to lead WI ‘A’

Da Silva to lead WI ‘A’

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva is looking forward to captaining the West Indies “A” team for the three-match tour of Bangladesh and is hoping to get some runs and gain some confidence ahead of the big home series against India in July and August.

Jereem bolts to 150 gold

Jereem bolts to 150 gold

Jereem “The Dream” Richards produced a sizzling run at the Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, on Saturday.

The Trinidad and Tobago track star stopped the clock at 14.83 seconds to win a men’s 150 metres race.

Running on a specially engineered elevated straight track, inside the Olympic Park, Richards powered to the line ahead of Americans Chris Royster (14.89) and Brandon Carnes (14.97).

‘Classified’ trio win again in ‘Silverbowl’

‘Classified’ trio win again in ‘Silverbowl’

LYLLANA BOODHAN, Josiah Joseph and Zayden Sagramsingh captured titles for the second straight table tennis tournament over the weekend at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

After striking gold in the Classified Championships a few weeks ago, the three were also successful in ICWI (Insurance Company of the West Indies) Silverbowl Junior Championships.

Chancellor Challenge on today

The Chancellor Challenge, part of the 31st annual CariFin Games, is set to take place today at 5 p.m., commencing at the bottom of Chancellor Hill.

The event, originally scheduled earlier but cancelled due to rain, is an exciting test of endurance and mental fortitude, taking participants on a 2.2-mile challenging climb up Chancellor Hill.

Title battle resumes today

THREE of the top four teams are in East Trinidad for today’s midweek round of Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League matches.

Today there are double headers in the East, at both Arima Velodrome where Defence Force are in action; and at the La Horquetta Recreation ground, where both leaders AC Port of Spain and contenders Terminix La Horquetta Rangers are in action. Police FC are also at home to Caledonia AIA at the Police Barracks in St James, while second-placed Club Sando host the bottom team Cunupia FC at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium.