Dennis migrates

DENNIS LAWRENCE has permanently returned to the United Kingdom.
The former national football player and head coach of the men’s senior team, Lawrence, is back in Wrexham, Wales, where he played for five years and also has his family and home.
Having spent a decade playing and coaching with clubs in the United Kingdom, Lawrence, 45, returned to Trinidad and Tobago in January 2017 to take up the senior national team coaching position, before being dismissed in December, three weeks after William Wallace took over as president of the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA).
“I returned home to the UK,” Lawrence told the Trinidad Express yesterday. “I was back in Trinidad for a short time around Carnival, before leaving again.”
Lawrence had been serving as head coach for almost three years when on December 16, 2019, the TTFA announced that it had fired him with immediate effect, citing a poor win record. The TTFA said then that its board made a majority decision and that the terms of separation between the TTFA and Lawrence’s representatives would be determined soon.
Lawrence had signed a new two-year contract prior to being dismissed, and with a legal claim against the TTFA now pending, the former Everton FC development coach declined to comment on his situation — legal reasons preventing him from doing so.
Wallace’s TTFA administration has also now been dissolved after four months in charge and has been replaced by a normalisation committee headed by businessman Robert Hadad.
So what is the next step in Lawrence’s coaching career?
“I haven’t given it much thought really,” Lawrence admitted. “And with the Covid-19 pandemic raging, everything is just shut down at the moment. Right now, I am just following the guidelines laid down and trying to get through the covid-19 pandemic.”
Lawrence said his first act on being dismissed was to be reunited with his family.
“It had been almost three years I had been away (coaching) with Trinidad and Tobago, and during that time my family was not with me,” he declared. “My first priority would have been to reconnect with the family.”
During five seasons with Wrexham (2001-2006, Lawrence became a fan favourite, solid in defence and also contributing important goals on occasion. It is his association with Wrexham which saw a friendly international arranged against Wales at the old racecourse ground in March 2019, while Lawrence was still in charge of T&T. Wales won 1-0. getting a late winner two minutes into added-on time from striker Benjamin Woodburn.
“Trinidad will always be home, but Wrexham is my home also,” said Lawrence. “Even when I was playing with Swansea, I still lived here.”
Lawrence has been an iconic figure in Trinidad & Tobago’s football. The lanky 6ft 8 inch defender will forever be remembered for his thumping downward header which qualified T&T for the 2006 FIFA World Cup after winning 1-0 away to Bahrain in an intercontinental playoff. The first leg ended 1-1 in Port of Spain.
Having made his debut senior team debut in 2000, Lawrence played for T&T for 10 years, was 2001 Caribbean Cup MVP, and after taking over as national captain from Dwight Yorke, retired in 2010 with 89 caps.
His association head coach Robert Martinez, boss of current world number one ranked Belgium, saw Lawrence move smoothly into coaching at Wigan and Everton, before taking the T&T job. Martinez was head coach when Lawrence played at Swansea. Together they worked for three years at Wigan Athletic, during which time he became the first Trinidadian to win The FA Cup.