“Perseverance is the cornerstone of making an outstanding individual.”
Those words were just the appetizers in an appetite-filling feature address delivered by national quarter-miler Deon Lendore at the recently-held Abilene Wildcats awards function, at Jenny’s Ranch in Arima.
“You will always have challenges, be it at home, be it at school, be it at practice,” Lendore told the audience. “What we need to focus on, and we need to help the kids with, is perseverance because if you learn how to be a quality individual, you learn how to be an individual who can overcome any obstacle that’s placed in your way, you would be outstanding in whatever you embark on.”
Lendore was speaking from personal experience, for the IAAF World Relays 4x400 metres gold medallist said at one point during 2016 he had given up on his sport.
“Nobody knew I had given up on track and field because it was a personal decision and I really didn’t want to bring anybody into it. I tried to take the workload on myself and I didn’t want to bring anybody on the journey with me, and that was the biggest mistake of my life,” Lendore said.
“During that time I couldn’t care less about track and field. I stopped watching track meets, I stopped going to practice, I stopped adhering to anything track-related, so I started eating whatever I wanted. I started to do whatever I wanted, because to me, it’s like I got so high in my life and everything was taken away from me. I worked so hard to get to the top and everything was taken away from me by a couple injuries, a couple mishaps,” he explained.
Lendore revealed that at one point, while in an airport after a poor performance at a meet, he made up his mind that when he got to the USA he was going to catch a flight and return to Trinidad. But a text message sent to a cousin indicating how difficult it was for him was answered with the message: ‘Don’t worry, all you have to do is keep driving and don’t give up.’”
He saved that message as his wallpaper
He said he saved that message as his wallpaper and would read it every day. “And my sister called me once. She’s like, ‘hard times will always come but you always have to keep pushing forward.’ What I thought I couldn’t achieve, everybody else around me believed in me.
“Now, I try not to dwell on what I used to be, but what I could become in life. I try not to compare me to my old self because you can never be the same person for your entire life. You will always change and turn out to be bigger, something better. And it’s at that moment I realised, whatever I did in the past, it was always going to stay with me.
“It was a good legacy to set, but I’ll always have something better to look forward to in the future. I believe that’s where the perseverance came in, and that is why I think perseverance is everything.”
Lendore told his listeners that while perseverance can make an outstanding athlete, it can make you a better brother, a better sister, a better teammate or a better parent. Lendore told the young athletes to let nothing hold them back in life. “The only thing that can hold you back is those around you. And that is why you always have to have in your circle people who are more motivated than you. Because those who are more motivated than you will motivate you to be as best as you could be,” he said.
Honour roll:
Under-9: Nazario Moreno (male); Kaley Wiltsire (female)
U11: Joshia Hunte (male); Jade Jones (female)
U13-Jelany Chinyelu (male); Jadyne Joseph (female)
U15: Enoch Joseph (Male); Kadija Pickering (female)
U17: Shakeem McKay (male); Anastasia Noel (female)
U20: Adell Colthrust (male); Brianna Lord (female)
Senior: Jerod Elcock (male); April Francis (female)
Most Improved Athlete: Jerod Elcock (male); Brianna Lord (female)