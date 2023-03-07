DEPLETED ‘FORCE’

THE Trinidad and Tobago Red Force continue to be plagued by injuries with medium pace all-rounder Terrance Hinds being ruled out of the next game against Guyana Harpy Eagles, which bowls off next week Wednesday at Brian Lara Cricket Academy, in Tarouba.
According to Red Force head coach David Furlonge, Hinds, who played in the first two rounds of the West Indies Championship, has been sidelined for three weeks while fellow pacer Anderson Phillip, who did not feature so far this season, is still not ready to return to the first-class arena.
Another pacer, Shaaron Lewis is also recovering from a hamstring injury while T&T and West Indies pacer Jayden Seales is still working his way back from knee surgery. Yannic Cariah will also be unavailable for the T&T outfit after being selected in the West Indies limited overs squad for the white-ball segment of the ongoing tour of South Africa.
Meanwhile, Vikash Mohan has recovered from his hand injury and has been recruited to the Red Force squad for next week. He will be joined by Jyd Goolie, who has been added to the side, which was released yesterday.
Asked for an update on the T&T injured players, Furlonge said the team now has a resident physio who has been assigned by Cricket West Indies and they will go by his judgement.
“He has informed us that the players out for next week will be Anderson Phillip, who will be back from the fourth round, and Terrance Hinds, who has an injury and the doctor has recommended he not bowl for three weeks, so he is also out,” Furlonge said on Monday.
“Vikash is fit and available for selection. Shaaron (Lewis) still has a hamstring injury. We are looking at one or two other youngsters. The team has been selected but it has to go to the board and they will announce the team,” he added.
Opening batter, Mohan, suffered a hand injury in his debut game, which was the first game of the first-class season, but returned to action after Carnival with his club Clarke Road United.
While the Red Force will be missing some seasoned players, the good news is that the other members of the team have been performing well on the local club circuit. Asked about the form of the players heading into next week’s game, Furlonge noted, “we are in a good place.”
“If we get Sunil Narine to make himself available, we will be happy for that. He got 13 wickets over the weekend and 24 in two matches. It amazed everyone how he was the only one who could turn the ball on both wickets he played on,” said Furlonge.
“But it is good to see the senior players doing well...Jason (Mohammed) got some runs, (Jeremy) Solozano get a 91 and Khary Pierre got some wickets against Central Sports and Bryan Charles also got a couple of wickets. Bryan Charles showed tremendous courage...he buried his mother on Friday and still played the game on Friday.
“So, it shows his commitment and so on. It was also good to see (Keagan) Simmons getting runs also. I would have liked to see Mohan go on and get some bigger scores. We also had Jyd Goolie getting some runs and he can possibly force his way in with Cariah out on West Indies duties,” stated Furlonge.
Speaking about playing at home for the final three matches of the season, the Red Force coach said the players are ready to step up and that they have learned from last season’s poor showing at home.
“I think the guys are more comfortable now. We’ve sort of been ticking the boxes to ensure what happened last year does not happen again so I think we are happy where we are at. While you will want to win at home, I don’t think there will be added pressure on the guys to perform,” the coach concluded.
T&T will face the Barbados Pride at the Queen’s Park Oval from March 22 and will complete their campaign against Jamaica Scorpions at Tarouba from March 29.
RED FORCE SQUAD: Darren Bravo (Captain), Keagan Simmons, Jeremy Solozano, Vikash Mo-han, Jason Mohammed, Tion Webster, Amir Jangoo, Imran Khan, Khary Pierre, Bryan Charles, Jyd Goolie, Uthman Muhammad.