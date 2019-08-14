THIRTEEN West Indian-bred three-year-olds have been nominated at the first stage for the running of this year’s 2,000-metre Trinidad Derby Stakes, which will be run off at Santa Rosa Park on Republic Day (September 24).
Among the nominees is the Mark Goodridge-owned, Barbados-bred Visionary, who did not participate in the first two legs of this country’s Triple Crown series.
Also short-listed are Guineas winner Regal Intension, Midsummer Classic winner Juice Man and the speedy Signal Note, who recently recorded a hat-trick of wins. Trainer John O’Brien’s Apocalypse, who has been the ‘bridesmaid’ in both legs of the series, is also among the nominees, along with his stablemates Blue Navigator, Making Headlines, News Flash, Cool Cat, and maiden Marengo.