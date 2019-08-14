Sports Daily

THIRTEEN West Indian-bred three-year-olds have been nominated at the first stage for the running of this year’s 2,000-metre Trinidad Derby Stakes, which will be run off at Santa Rosa Park on Republic Day (September 24).

Among the nominees is the Mark Goodridge-owned, Barbados-bred Visionary, who did not participate in the first two legs of this country’s Triple Crown series.

Get caught up with news from the news leader
Subscribe now and get access to the Trinidad Express E-paper
SUBSCRIBE/ LOG IN

Also short-listed are Guineas winner Regal Intension, Midsummer Classic winner Juice Man and the speedy Signal Note, who recently recorded a hat-trick of wins. Trainer John O’Brien’s Apocalypse, who has been the ‘bridesmaid’ in both legs of the series, is also among the nominees, along with his stablemates Blue Navigator, Making Headlines, News Flash, Cool Cat, and maiden Marengo.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

KOHLI’S SHOW AGAIN

KOHLI’S SHOW AGAIN

Virat Kohli stole the spotlight from Chris Gayle again. A match-winning century on Sunday wh…

+2
Dream fulfilled

Dream fulfilled

LEE BEATRICE is a devout Jehovah’s Witness, an entrepreneur and now, finally, also an Intern…

Mollon runs riot

Mollon runs riot

AHKEELA MOLLON scored a hattrick as Club Sando moved back to the top of the Trinidad and Tob…

NETBALL FESTIVAL

NETBALL FESTIVAL

Trinidad and Tobago will host the Americas World Youth Netball qualifiers next July, twinning the occasion with 1979 World Netball 40th anniversary celebrations, for which 2019 Netball World Cup champions New Zealand, and runners-up Australia have been invited.