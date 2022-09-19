THERE will be less than ten starters in Trinidad Derby Stakes for only the third time in the last half-century when horse racing continues on Saturday at Santa Rosa Park, Arima.
Just eight West Indian-bred three-year-olds went through all five nomination stages and were all entered for the Grade One contest yesterday.
Eight horses faced the starter over 2,000 metres in the 2009 edition, which was won by Bruceontheloose, who went on to secure the Horse of the Year title on a record four straight times.
Fellow Jamaican-bred Cape Canaveral won the most prestigious race on the calendar nine years later and also went on to be Horse of Year.
With just five other horses involved, it was the smallest Derby line up since Chip Chip also prevailed in a six-horse field way back in 1967 at Queen’s Park Savannah.
Aurelian had also prevailed in a field that size four years earlier, and there were smaller fields on five occasions before that, including the first three editions.
Bridesmaid beat four rivals to win the inaugural Derby in 1930 and Arrowhead and Gleneagle also prevailed in five-horse fields in ’39 and ’42, respectively.
However the least amount of horses to race in a Derby in Trinidad was four and this occurred in back-to-back years with Last Match prevailing in ’61 and Mintips scoring the year after.
And fans witnessed the largest field three times in a four-year span in the 1990s.
Renegade beat 17 horses to win the final Derby at the Savannah in an 1,890-metre stakes record in ’93, the year before the sport was centralised.
And there were also 18 runners involved when Lash Dem Lara took the inaugural running in Arima and when Adoring Groom prevailed in ’96, also over 2,000 metres.
The Derby is the third and final leg of the Triple Crown and this year’s list of nominated horses includes the winners of the first two stages.
Crown Prince was triumphant in the Guineas on Indian Arrival Day (May 30), and his John O’Brien-trained stable companion Soca Harmony coasted home in the Midsummer Classic on Emancipation Day (August 1).
Declarations for all seven events on the Republic Day holiday card will take place today.
Here are the overnight entrants, weights and riders for the day’s feature:
RACE 6 — TRINIDAD DERBY STAKES (GRADE I) – WEST INDIAN-BRED 3 Y.O. – 2,000 Metres – $75,000. 1. PRINCESS ARUNA 54 N. Mohammed; 2. SOCA HARMONY 54 N. Abrego; 3. CROWN PRINCE 57 B. Boodramsingh; 4. SHAREEF 57 O. Mohammed; 5. BAY VIEW 57 D. Khelawan; 6. DAVINDRA 57 J. Boodramsingh; 7. MAGICAL WORLD 54 D. Butcher; 8. JCPEYTON K. Razack.