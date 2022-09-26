JOHN O’BRIEN became only the second trainer to complete a hat-trick and Nobel Abrego joined the riding leaders in the Trinidad Derby Stakes Saturday at Santa Rosa Park, Arima.
O’Brien had already saddled the most winners of the most prestigious event on the calendar, but he made it three in a row for the first time when Soca Harmony won the Carib Brewery Limited-sponsored event to propel him to double figures.
The multiple champion had actually won the Derby three straight times before, but it was during a four-year period, as after being triumphant with Momentum and War Maker in 2014 and 2015, he was next successful with Leading Lady two years later, after missed the 2016 edition because of a suspension.
Abrego, who returned to action seven weeks ago after being retired for about 18 months, booted home the Lester Moore-bred and owned Soca Harmony for his sixth winner of the final leg of the Triple Crown.
The Panamanian, who is credited with at least 1,200 winners in his brilliant career, joined Challenor Jones and Ricky Jadoo Saturday as the most successful riders in the Derby, which was inaugurated way back in 1930.
Jadoo, who drew alongside the legendary Barbadian jockey of the 1960s and 70s when Juice Man prevailed in a 2,000-metre race record in 2019, recently reached 900 winners in the saddle, but he has missed last two race days with injury.
When his charge Apocalypse failed by half-length to catch Juice Man, O’Brien could have never predicted that he would win the next three editions of the Grade I contest for West Indian-bred three-year-olds.
But the champion trainer has not only completed a Derby hat-trick, he has won seven of the last eight Triple Crown races.
Wise Guy won all three – the Guineas, Midsummer Classic and Derby – in 2020 to become only fourth horse to sweep the prestigious series since the sport was centralised in Arima in 1994.
O’Brien, who first won the Triple Crown with Momentum eight years ago, captured all three Grade I races again this season – but with two horses as Crown Prince took the Guineas and Soca Harmony, the next two legs.
There was no “Midsummer” last year following a six-month Covid-19 shutdown, and after placing second in the Guineas, Crown Prince’s brother, Stroke Of Luck, won the Derby.
O’Brien actually first won the Derby as owner in 1986 when Sky Rocket prevailed at the Queen’s Park Savannah, St Clair, to sweep the Triple Crown.
The former pilot first accomplished the feat as a trainer 13 years after with Groomsman and he has also been successful with Millenium Reign (2002), Sweet Revenge (2007), and four-time Horse of the Year Bruceontheloose (2009).
Abrego has ridden half of O’Brien’s Derby winners and his only other triumph in the country’s richest race was aboard Border Dispute, who made it No. 3 for him in 2005.
McDonald Aird became the first trainer to saddle a hat-trick of Derby winners when Shalimar prevailed in ’58 at the Savannah, four year after his full sibling Darjeeling had done the trick.
Their half-sibling Fair Chance had begun the streak in 1956, and The Wrangler prevailed the following year.
There will be a five-week break before the 17th round of the Arima Race Club’s 2022 Season takes place on Saturday, October 29.