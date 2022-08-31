DERBY hero, Stroke of Luck, notched his first victory in an open event when horse racing continued yesterday at Santa Rosa Park, Arima.
The evens betting favourite collared his stable companion Super Bird in deep ‘stretch and went on to prevail by two lengths in the Independence Cup, penultimate and feature attraction of the six-race Independence Day holiday card.
The Grade I contest is the most prestigious turf event on the calendar, but after the already soft grass was battered by rain for about 15 minutes earlier in the day, it was switched to the main course.
It was the fifth time in the last 12 editions that the Independence Cup — not contested last year because of a Covid-19 shutdown —was taken off the inner track as a result of excessive rain.
Super Bird, a winner of his last four outings on the lawn, was given no chance as a result, but, as usual, he was sent straight to front and was only relieved of the lead in the last 200 metres of the 1,800-metre affair.
The Champagne Stakes hero, who had beaten two horses from his last three races combined on the dirt, was running out of gas at a rapid rate but still finished 3 ¼ lengths ahead of a one-pacing Just Exhale.
Leonardo Angel, who had been shadowing Super Bird until the top of the home turn, ended up another five lengths back as he rounded out the top four at odds of 12/1 in the $68,500 contest.
Stroke Of Luck has arguably taken up the mantle as the leading horse in training after Affirmative suffered a career-ending injury in the President’s Cup six weeks ago and was euthanised.
After failing to find the winners’ enclosure in the first six starts of his career, the John O’Brien-trained four-year-old has scored five times in his last eight outings and was second when he last faced the starter in the President’s Cup.
Stroke Of Luck had actually become the first maiden to win the Trinidad Derby Stakes – the most prestigious race on the calendar – in as long as anyone can remember in December, turning the tables on Just Exhale, who had beaten him into second in the Guineas a month earlier.
Wise Guy, who won the Derby – after triumphs in the Guineas and Midsummer Classic – to become the fourth Triple Crown in Arima two years ago, ended up an extremely disappointing eighth of the nine runners ,after looking good until the half-way stage.
It has been a very rough season for the gelding who has disappointed all six times since he placed third in the Gold Cup – the leading open staying event on the calendar – on the December 27 Boxing Day holiday card.
Cool Cat was expected to be a major factor on grass, but he had never finished in the first two on dirt from 11 attempts and he just managed to crawl across the finish line at the rear.
Stroke Of Luck, ridden by champion jockey Brian Boodramsingh, earned just over $41,000 yesterday for his breeder/owner Rajendra Maharajh and his Raroma Stable.
His full brother Crown Prince should be in the field in the Derby, the spotlight event when racing continues on Republic Day (September 24) with the 16th round of the Arima Race Club’s 2022 Season.