DETHRONED!

A new Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) champion will be crowned today, after last year’s winners Trinbago Knight Riders women were eliminated, following a nine-wicket defeat to Guyana Amazon Warriors women at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, in Tarouba, yesterday.
The TKR batting let them down again after the home team opted to take first strike, being dismissed for 72 in 17 overs. For the Amazon Warriors, Karishma Ramharack did most of damage with the ball, taking three wickets for 12 runs from four overs.
The Amazon Warriors eased to victory in their run-chase, reaching 78 for one off just 7.3 overs, to book their ticket to the final in which they face Barbados Royals, set to bowl off at 3.30 p.m. today at the same venue.
Sophie Devine top-scored for the Amazon Warriors, hitting three sixes and three fours in an unbeaten 38 (19 balls). Player of the Match Ramharack said she felt really good in the field yesterday and noted that the Warriors used the pitch and the conditions to their advantage.
However, she noted they will have to up their game against the Royals in today’s title match. “We didn’t make the final last year, so getting to the final is a big thing for us and Barbados won’t be walkovers, so we’re going to have to come better tomorrow (today),” Ramharack said.
Earlier, when TKR batted, only Deandra Dottin was able to get on top of the bowling after an initial positive start from the openers. But once the TKR skipper departed, any hopes of reaching a competitive total quickly dissipated.
TKR opening batter Marie Kelly got off the mark with a four to mid-on off Devine before pulling for another boundary to mid-wicket in the same over. But the pressure began to mount from the second over when Shabnim Ismail sent down a maiden to Kycia Knight.
Kelly was out for eight, off first ball of the third over, top-edging a pull off Devine which fell to Ismail at mid on (9-1), while Orla Prendergast was dropped by Suzie Bates at short cover off the first ball she faced.
Prendergast could have been run out off the next ball but the throw was off the mark as the Irish player sneaked a single.
However, the 21-year-old, making her CPL debut, didn’t last much longer. She showed potential with a four off Ismail before she came down the track to Shenata Grimmond and was stumped by Shermaine Campbelle for eight.
That brought Dottin to the middle and the TKR skipper wasted little time, cutting Grimmond for four to get off the mark before sending the spinner over long off for six to take the score to 42 for two in the seventh over, but a couple of tidy overs from off-spinner Shreyanka Patil (2-10) and Shakera Selman (1-10) kept the run rate in check and, with the pressure mounting, Kycia Knight tried to break the shackles and was caught by Bates off Ramharack for 13.
TKR progressed to 52 for three at the halfway stage.
However, Selman accounted for Kyshona Knight (3) while Ramharack returned to trap Dottin lbw for 25 as the Amazon Warriors tightened the noose.
Summarised Scores:
TKR 72 from 17 overs (Deandra Dottin 25; Karishma Ramharack 3-12, Shreyanka Patil 2-10) vs Guyana Amazon Warriors 78-1 in 7.3 overs (Sophie Devine 38 no; Deandra Dottin 1-12)
—Amazon Warriors won by 9 wickets.