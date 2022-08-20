Dettori gets ‘Tasso’ call-up

Rene Piechulek astride Torquator Tasso

PLUM SPARE RIDE: File photo from last October 3 shows a celebratory Rene Piechulek astride Torquator Tasso after winning the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe at ParisLongchamp racecourse in Paris, France.

—Photos: AP

Frankie Dettori has picked up the plum spare ride on last year’s Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe winner Torquator Tasso in the Grosser Preis von Baden at Baden-Baden next month.

Dettori will partner the Marcel Weiss-trained five-year-old, who finished second in the King George at Ascot last month, on his final start before before his Arc defence, having won the Longchamp showpiece as the 72-1 outsider last year.

“I got the call-up two days ago. I don’t know what the riding arrangements are with Rene [Piechulek, Torquator Tasso’s regular jockey], but I’ll ride Torquator Tasso at Baden-Baden. I’m looking forward to it,” Dettori said.

Julia Roemich, assistant to trainer to Weiss, added: “Frankie Dettori will ride Torquator Tasso at Baden-Baden. His regular rider Rene Piechulek is retained to ride Mendocino in the race and the owner is insistent he honours his contract.”

While Piechulek’s services are required elsewhere on Grosser Preis von Baden day on September 4, it was not clear if he would be back on board for the Arc on October 2.

Torquator Tasso has been ridden by Piechulek on his last seven starts, including to victory in the Grosser Preis von Baden last year.

He is the 7/1 second favourite for the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe behind the Japanese-trained 5/1 market leader Titleholder, with Yorkshire Oaks heroine Alpinista and King George winner Pyledriver also among the leading contenders.

“I really don’t know what the riding arrangements are for the Arc,” Dettori said.

Dettori has already ridden at the top-level in Germany this season and was narrowly denied in third on So Moonstruck in the German Derby at Hamburg last month.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

‘MONSTER’ AGAIN

‘MONSTER’ AGAIN

“It’s an amazing feeling, especially as we experienced some issues with low oil pressure but managed to still get her there first, safe and sound,” stated Motul Monster’s driver Joey Sabeeney.

Kane scores milestone goal

Kane scores milestone goal

Brazil great Ronaldo was a special guest at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium yesterday and he was pictured holding up a replica No. 9 jersey with his name on it before the game between Spurs and Wolverhampton.

Dettori gets ‘Tasso’ call-up

Dettori gets ‘Tasso’ call-up

Frankie Dettori has picked up the plum spare ride on last year’s Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe winner Torquator Tasso in the Grosser Preis von Baden at Baden-Baden next month.

Kiwis square series

Kiwis square series

A tantalising record ninth wicket stand between Yannic Cariah and Alzarri Joseph threatened to hand West Indies an unlikely win but New Zealand held their nerves to level the three-match series with a 50-run victory under Duckworth-Lewis-Stern late Friday night.

EYEING PODIUM

EYEING PODIUM

Trinidad and Tobago quarter-miler Asa Guevara booked his lane in today’s North America, Central America and Caribbean (NACAC) Championship men’s 400 metres final with a runner-up finish in the second preliminary heat in Freeport, Bahamas, yesterday. The championship race will be contested at 6.25pm.