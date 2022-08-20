Dettori gets ‘Tasso’ call-up

Frankie Dettori has picked up the plum spare ride on last year’s Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe winner Torquator Tasso in the Grosser Preis von Baden at Baden-Baden next month.
Dettori will partner the Marcel Weiss-trained five-year-old, who finished second in the King George at Ascot last month, on his final start before before his Arc defence, having won the Longchamp showpiece as the 72-1 outsider last year.
“I got the call-up two days ago. I don’t know what the riding arrangements are with Rene [Piechulek, Torquator Tasso’s regular jockey], but I’ll ride Torquator Tasso at Baden-Baden. I’m looking forward to it,” Dettori said.
Julia Roemich, assistant to trainer to Weiss, added: “Frankie Dettori will ride Torquator Tasso at Baden-Baden. His regular rider Rene Piechulek is retained to ride Mendocino in the race and the owner is insistent he honours his contract.”
While Piechulek’s services are required elsewhere on Grosser Preis von Baden day on September 4, it was not clear if he would be back on board for the Arc on October 2.
Torquator Tasso has been ridden by Piechulek on his last seven starts, including to victory in the Grosser Preis von Baden last year.
He is the 7/1 second favourite for the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe behind the Japanese-trained 5/1 market leader Titleholder, with Yorkshire Oaks heroine Alpinista and King George winner Pyledriver also among the leading contenders.
“I really don’t know what the riding arrangements are for the Arc,” Dettori said.
Dettori has already ridden at the top-level in Germany this season and was narrowly denied in third on So Moonstruck in the German Derby at Hamburg last month.