Development challenges

Former Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board CEO Suruj Ragoonath said that the development of upcoming athletes has taken a big hit due to the Covid-19 pandemic and that could prove to be a huge challenge for the sporting organisations to deal with in years to come.
Speaking to the Express recently, Ragoonath said the Covid-19 pandemic, in its second year with little signs of slowing, has negatively impacted the development of age-group athletes, who would have now missed two seasons of competition.
“I think, not only cricket, but all sports will be negatively impacted,” said Ragoonath. “When you look at the young guys in age-group competitions, they are getting older every day and moving from one age-group to another... they will be missing out on opportunities to represent their countries and zones in age-group competition and that will retard their development,” he said.
Since March last year, domestic cricket in T&T had to cease before it was announced last week that 2021 would be totally lost.
“That is very unfortunate but in the wider context of what’s happening in the country, the lockdowns are very understandable and necessary, but it doesn’t negate the negative impact that it is having on sport on a whole,” Ragoonath continued.
“Even if the guys were training, you will want to go out and play, so it becomes very disheartening if you are training and you are fit and the next time you are going to get an opportunity to play is uncertain. So, all of these things can not only have a physical impact but will also present emotional challenges to deal with,” he added.
He said while it will be a challenge for governments and sporting bodies to deal with the situation, he insisted that individual athletes will also be challenged and will have to take care of their mental and emotional well-being.
“I think that the first thing we’ve got to resolve is that the situation is not going to get back to what we used to call normal. There is always that talk of what the new normal will be. It is one where we have to find ways to deal with Covid and strengthen our personal resolve in the situation,” he said.
“Vaccination might help in the long run of curbing the spread. It may curb it and allow for some measure of recreational activity to increase to where you can have team sports again. But in the meantime, I think individuals have to look after their own well-being and mental health,” Ragoonath added.
He said mental health is a big issue and that athletes will have to learn to develop new lifestyles which will necessitate finding different ways to train and remain fit while they are off the field and in various lock-down situations.
“It is going to be a challenge all the same in terms of the future and what it holds for the sport. It is so difficult to predict what is going to happen next in the next three months or the next year. Two months ago, we were hopeful of resuming (sports) and we were heading in that direction and look where we are at today. It’s really difficult for everyone,” said Ragoonath.
“The country’s leadership is challenged to deal with the situation and organisations like the cricket board and other sporting organisations have that challenge as well but more so the individuals themselves, the athletes and officials. They are just watching themselves get older and opportunities are just slipping through their grasps as a result of Covid. It is challenging for everyone,” he concluded.
Meanwhile, T&T Red Force head coach David Furlonge shared similar concerns, noting that Covid-19 restrictions have left a big hole in terms of the development of players and if sports resume next year or in 2023, there will be a lot of catching up to do with players who would have been out of the game for multiple seasons.
“There will be a big developmental hole and when they get back out next year or in 2023, there will be a big catch-up to do with players who you would have not seen for a couple of years,” Furlonge explained.
“The skill will be there but for it to be perfected, you have to practice it and if you are unable to practice, maybe the skill will fall off a bit until you can get back to practising and playing on the field,” the Red Force coach concluded.