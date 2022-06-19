Deyal claims ‘five-for’ as Giants whip Scorchers

Denesh Ramdin struck an unbeaten 61 off just 28 balls to lead the Tiger Tanks Cocrico Cavaliers to an emphatic nine-wicket victory over Scorpion/Titans Blue Devils in their Dream 11 Trinidad T10 Blast match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, yesterday.
Batting first, the Blue Devils posted 85 for eight off their ten overs. In reply, Ramdin smashed fours sixes and seven fours at the top of the order as the Cavaliers raced to 86 for one off just 8.1 overs to seal the win.
In yesterday’s second match, Mark Deyal bagged five wickets for five runs and struck an unbeaten 21 to lead Valini’s Supermart Leatherback Giants to a nine-wicket win over Fides Ltd Scarlet Ibis Scorchers. Deyal ran through the Scorchers line-up with his off-breaks as the leaders posted a subpar 54 for nine, off ten overs. Deyal bowled Kamil Pooran with his second delivery of the game with the score on four. The Scorchers continued to struggle, reaching 53 for five off nine overs before Deyal came back into the attack, grabbing four wickets in the final over.
He had Khary Pierre, caught by Keon Isaac for nought before bowling Joshua Ramdoo for four off the next ball. Anderson Mahase denied the bowler a hat-trick but the off-spinner ended the innings on a high, removing Mikkel Govia, stumped for a duck, and Kieshawn Dillon caught and bowled also without scoring.
Deyal then hit 21 while Jahron Alfred scored 20 not out as the Giants raced to 55 for one off just 6.2 overs to complete their group stage campaign on a high. It was the first loss for the Scorchers, however, they still lead the standings on 17 points.
Summarised Scores:
Scorpion/Titans Blue Devils 85-8 (10 overs) (Vikash Mohan 18; Strassark Sankar 3/15, Ramesh Brijlal 2/21) vs Tiger Tanks Cocrico Cavaliers 86-1 (8.1 overs) (Denesh Ramdin 61 n.o.)
—Cavaliers won by 9 wickets
Fides Ltd Scarlet Ibis Scorchers 54-9 (10 overs) (Mark Deyal 5/5) vs Valini’s Supermart Leatherback Giants 55-1 (6.2 overs) (Mark Deyal 21, Jahron Alfred 20 n.o.)
—Giants won by 9 wickets
Today’s matches (@ BLCA)
Soca Kings vs Scorpion/Titans Blue Devils, Noon
Tiger Tanks Cocrico Cavaliers vs Fides Ltd Scarlet Ibis Scorchers, 2.30 p.m.