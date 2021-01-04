DEYAL DELIVERS

On a day when batsmen got no lingering generosity of the season from the bowlers, Mark Deyal and Steven Katwaroo made the most telling contributions.
The pair shared a sixth wicket partnership of 75 that resurrected the Kieron Pollard XI’s run chase and helped them pull off a three-wicket win over the Yannic Cariah XI at the National Cricket Centre (NCC) yesterday in the fifth Super50 trial match. Deyal got his team’s lone half-century, 57 from just 45 balls, the briskest most dominant of the three fifties on the day, while Katwaroo, having slid down the pecking order of wicketkeeper/batsmen, weighed in with an unbeaten 36 of 47 balls.
In the four previous trial matches at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy and the NCC, the batsmen had been dominant, with four centuries being recorded. But yesterday on a slow NCC pitch, the bowlers got their radars right.
Batting first, the Cariah batsmen struggled to 195 all out in 45.5 overs against the experience and effectiveness of leg-spinner Imran Khan (9.5-0-40-4) and seamer Rayad Emrit (7-3-22-2) and the tidy off-spin of Deyal (10-0-34-2).
“I had spoken about the bowlers coming on when the team scored 300-plus (Pollard XI in the previous match), so it’s good to see the bowlers coming on top now in this game here...they are bowling the right lengths,” Red Force coach David Furlonge said.
However, former West Indies Under-19 player Kirstan Kallicharan took the opportunity to remind the selectors of his potential with 57 off 77 balls (seven fours, one six).
“It is the first time he has been getting runs in this series of practice matches we’ve been having,” Furlonge noted. “I think he applied himself more today than he did in the past and it showed that he could bat. He just needs to apply himself more and concentrate more. It’s unfortunate the way he got out...getting to 50, he should have gone on from there.
“It’s a learning stage for him still. I think he will get there, he’s still a quality player.”
Goolie had already got a century in the trials, but Furlonge would have liked to see him go on from his 54 off 67 balls yesterday.
“Jyd has been in form. Jyd has been striking the ball well even in practice. I would just like to see him converting these 50s into hundreds because he looks comfortable at the wicket and he needs to go on and get the big hundreds.”
Despite the modest total, the more accurate bowling on the slow surface posed similar problems for the Pollard XI who could not call on Darren Bravo who suffered a further niggle from his Achilles injury picked up on the recent West Indies tour of New Zealand. Furlonge said as a precaution, he will rest for the rest of the week.
Runs were at a premium for the top order, the Pollard XI labouring to 62 for three after 20 overs, with West Indies stand-in ODI skipper Jason Mohammed (three) among the victims. The situation grew worse when skipper Pollard (22, 26 balls) became Khary Pierre’s third victim (10-0-47-3) when he cut into wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva’s gloves to make it 66 for four in the 22nd over. And in the 24th, opener Amir Jangoo’s belaboured 68-ball 31 was ended by a Terrance Hinds catch off Cariah’s bowling.
It was then, at 82 for five, that Deyal and Katwaroo came together to change the match, Deyal whipping out the shots for seven fours and a six.
“He took the team out of a difficult position, played an excellent knock, fantastic shots,” coach Furlonge noted, “but” he added, “he needs to carry on to the end.”
Deyal’s effort was cut short when he was bowled by seamer Hinds with 33 still needed for victory. However, the “excellent” Katwaroo and Rayad Emrit saw out the match, after coming together following Imran Khan’s departure.
Tomorrow, Deyal and company will get another chance to show how hungry they are for big scores when the sixth practice/trial game takes place at the NCC.
Summarised scores:
Cariah XI 195, 45.5 overs (Kirstan Kallicharan 57, Jyd Goolie 54;Imran Khan 4/40, Rayad Emrit 2/22, Mark Deyal 2/34)
vs Pollard XI 196-7 (Mark Deyal 57; Steven Katwaroo 36 not out, Rayad Emrit 15 not out; Khary Pierre 3/37, Yannic Cariah 2/35)
—Pollard XI won by three wickets