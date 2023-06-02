Deyal happy to be back with TKR

All-rounder Mark Deyal returns “home” to the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) family, hoping to make a positive impact in the team’s campaign for an unprecedented fifth Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) title.
The move was announced via a CPL media release yesterday which stated that “Mark Deyal has been transferred to the Trinbago Knight Riders from the Saint Lucia Kings.
As part of the same deal Khary Pierre will move from the Knight Riders to the Kings.”
Deyal, who is also a top-order batter and off-break bowler, is returning to TKR after spending three seasons with the Kings during which time he played a crucial role in leading the St Lucia-based franchise to two finals.
Deyal has 446 runs at the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) with a high score of 78, which he scored against TKR in last season’s semi-final which the Kings won by 21 runs.
Meanwhile, the left-arm spinner Pierre has been with the Knight Riders since 2017 and has been part of a championship winning team three times (2017, 2018 and 2020). He has 40 wickets at an average of 25 in CPL matches.
Asked about the move, Deyal said it feels good to come back home but noted that he is coming back with a lot more experience under his belt and a better understanding of the game and he is hoping to make a bigger impact this time around.
“Home is where the heart is,” said Deyal.
“I am looking to grasp this opportunity with both hands and make an even more significant impact with TKR than I did with St Lucia,” he continued.
“Hopefully this will be a wonderful partnership. The last time I played for TKR I was a bit inexperienced but in the last three years I’ve been able to travel the world and play the T10 in Dubai, the BPL in Bangladesh, the ILT20 in Dubai again and the GT20 so I feel I am a more experienced player.
“I am still learning and this will be another learning experience for me being surrounded by so many experienced players. I can only learn and reap a lot of knowledge from an environment like that.
“I would love to contribute in all aspects,” said Deyal.
“I know last year the opening position was a bit up and down and making the move back to TKR, hopefully I can bring some stability and consistency at the top. Whatever the team requires, I will try to deliver,” the left-handed batter added.
“I have always been a team player. Although there is so much expertise and experience there, hopefully I can bring something new, I can have a positive impact for TKR this year.”
Asked about his stint with the Kings, Deyal said he was grateful for the opportunity to showcase his talent and to demonstrate what he has to offer.
“This is how franchise cricket is but for me it is bitter-sweet because I have built a nice relationship with the fans and with the team in St Lucia. We reached two finals and I was fortunate enough to contribute in both semis to take us to the finals so that is a highlight for me,” he said.
In terms of his preparations for the CPL, Deyal said he has a couple of competitions to go before that tournament and he will be looking to maximise those opportunities to ensure he is ready for his TKR return.
“Preparations have been coming along really well. The T10 is coming up and there are a couple of tournaments in the US for me so I still have a pretty packed couple of months ahead,” he said.
“I have been training a lot at the KRCA (Kumar Rampat Cricket Academy) and the facilities there are second to none. It is just about putting in the work on the specific areas and brushing up on my skills to ensure I am prepared,” Deyal ended.
Former TKR skipper Dwayne Bravo also returned to TKR following two seasons with St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.
Kieron Pollard is the current captain of the team which also includes Sunil Narine, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein and Jayden Seales.
In a press release, yesterday, it was confirmed that TKR will retain Pollard, Narine, Pooran, Russell, Hosein and Seales.
Barbados Royals, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Guyana Amazon Warriors and defending champions Jamaica Tallawahs have also named their retained players.
Phil Simmons, TKR Head Coach, said: “We are very happy to be able to retain most of the Caribbean players from last year’s TKR squad. The experience of Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell and Nicholas Pooran coupled with Dwayne Bravo’s return gives our squad a very strong core.
“In youngsters like Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales and Mark Deyal, we have some of the best young talent from Trinidad representing TKR.
“We’re looking forward to the remaining international signings, and I am excited by the player draft coming up soon to complete the roster and put together a strong squad for CPL 2023.”
The overseas players and draft picks will be announced during the Republic Bank CPL draft show which will be broadcast at the end of June.
The 2023 CPL tournament will run from August 16 to September 24.