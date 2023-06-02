DIAMOND LEAGUE SILVER

Jereem “The Dream” Richards seized silver in the men’s 200 metres event at the Golden Gala, in Italy, yesterday.
Running in still conditions, Richards got to the line in 20.28 seconds to claim the runner-up spot, behind Erriyon Knighton. The American teenager stopped the clock at 19.89 seconds for a comfortable victory at the Wanda Diamond League meet. Third spot went to Canadian Aaron Brown in 20.31.
Yesterday’s 200 was the third half-lap race this year for Richards. On April 23, the Trinidad and Tobago track star won his 200m opener in Florida, USA, in 20.40 seconds. Last Saturday, he clocked a season’s best 20.08 to finish second at the USATF LA Grand Prix, in California.
The Golden Gala highpoint came at the very end of the meet, Kenyan Faith Kipyegon breaking the women’s 1500m world record with a jaw-dropping three minutes, 49.11 seconds run.
Femke Bol was also on fire, the Dutch athlete clocking 52.43 seconds to run away with the women’s 400m hurdles title.
American Fred Kerley and Ivory Coast sprinter Marie-Josee Ta Lou were impressive in 100-metre events at the Golden Gala.
Kerley topped the men’s century in 9.94 seconds, finishing well ahead of Kenya’s Ferdinand Omanyala, the runner-up in 10.05. American Trayvon Bromell bagged bronze in 10.09. Former world champion Yohan Blake was seventh, the Jamaican sprinter getting home in 10.15.
In the women’s 100, Ta Lou bolted to victory in 10.97 seconds. She enjoyed a huge cushion on runner-up Gina Luckenkemper, the German producing an 11.09 run.
Great Britain’s Imani Lansiquot was third in 11.16.