DIAMOND LEAGUE SILVER

T&T TRACK STAR: Jereem "The Dream" Richards

Jereem “The Dream” Richards seized silver in the men’s 200 metres event at the Golden Gala, in Italy, yesterday.

Running in still conditions, Richards got to the line in 20.28 seconds to claim the runner-up spot, behind Erriyon Knighton. The American teenager stopped the clock at 19.89 seconds for a comfortable victory at the Wanda Diamond League meet. Third spot went to Canadian Aaron Brown in 20.31.

Yesterday’s 200 was the third half-lap race this year for Richards. On April 23, the Trinidad and Tobago track star won his 200m opener in Florida, USA, in 20.40 seconds. Last Saturday, he clocked a season’s best 20.08 to finish second at the USATF LA Grand Prix, in California.

The Golden Gala highpoint came at the very end of the meet, Kenyan Faith Kipyegon breaking the women’s 1500m world record with a jaw-dropping three minutes, 49.11 seconds run.

Femke Bol was also on fire, the Dutch athlete clocking 52.43 seconds to run away with the women’s 400m hurdles title.

American Fred Kerley and Ivory Coast sprinter Marie-Josee Ta Lou were impressive in 100-metre events at the Golden Gala.

Kerley topped the men’s century in 9.94 seconds, finishing well ahead of Kenya’s Ferdinand Omanyala, the runner-up in 10.05. American Trayvon Bromell bagged bronze in 10.09. Former world champion Yohan Blake was seventh, the Jamaican sprinter getting home in 10.15.

In the women’s 100, Ta Lou bolted to victory in 10.97 seconds. She enjoyed a huge cushion on runner-up Gina Luckenkemper, the German producing an 11.09 run.

Great Britain’s Imani Lansiquot was third in 11.16.

Edwards in, Britton out Silver Bowl

SHEMAR BRITTON will not be defending his title, but Aleena Edwards will return to go after a second straight women’s crown in the ICWI (Insurance Company of the West Indies) Silver Bowl Championship today at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

Still no TTCB Premiership 1 champs

While the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board Premiership 1 National League competition ended on Sunday March 26, the champions are yet to be crowned with a protest filed by PowerGen Penal Sports against Profilbau Victoria United continuing to occupy the attention of league officials.

Romany, Waldron clash in Tobago ECU 15K

Nicholas Romany will be going for the Eastern Credit Union 15K double tomorrow when the Tobago edition of the race is staged. Romany won the Trinidad race on May 15 in a time of 50 minutes and 26 seconds.

The Tobago ECU 15K starts at Gulf City Mall, Lowlands, turning right onto the Claude Noel Highway, onto Shirvan Road until Anchor Bar and Grill, and making the loop to return to Gulf City Mall.

Deyal happy to be back with TKR

All-rounder Mark Deyal returns “home” to the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) family, hoping to make a positive impact in the team’s campaign for an unprecedented fifth Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) title.

CHASING VICTORY

West Indies “A” met resistance from Bangladesh “A” openers Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Zakir Hasan after another strong batting performance enabled them to make a second innings declaration in the third Test, yesterday.