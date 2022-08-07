‘Diamonds’ strike netball gold

Barbadian Sada Williams smashed the 50-second barrier en route to a new Commonwealth Games record, as she unleashed a dominant performance to capture gold in the 400 metres, yesterday.

Starting from lane six, the 24-year-old executed brilliantly to finish nearly ten metres ahead of her nearest rival, crossing the line in 49.90 to break the 12-year-old record of 50.10 and become the first woman to dip below 50 seconds at a Commonwealth Games.