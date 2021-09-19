Diaz qualifies for Pan Am U20 Champs

Anthony Diaz landed the spear 60.96 metres to secure victory in the Pan Am Prep Meet 1 Men’s Under-20 Javelin at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain, yesterday. Nathaniel Mathura finished second with a 57.25m effort, with third spot going to Chavez Meloney at 44.92.
Diaz had the added satisfaction of bettering the 59.48m Pan American U20 Championship qualifying standard. The Point Fortin New Jets athlete was the only qualifier on day two of the Pan Am Prep. On Saturday, Aaron Antoine of Neon Wolves achieved Pan Am U20 standards in the Men’s Long Jump and High Jump events.
Reneisha Andrews won the Women’s Under-20 200 metres event in 25.93 seconds to complete the sprint double. On Saturday, the Cougars sprinter topped the 100m field in 12.61. Karessa Kirton earned the runner-up spot in the 200 in 27.80.
Anson Moses accumulated 5,698 points in the Men’s Decathlon. The Tobago Falcons athlete was the only entrant in the ten-discipline event, and closed off the two-day competition with a lonely run in yesterday’s 1500. With no one to push him, an exhausted Moses returned a time of five minutes, 45.74 seconds. The run was worth 325 points.
The best showing for Moses on day two came in the 110m hurdles, a 15.75 seconds run earning him 761 points. On Saturday, he secured 762 points with a 6.78 metres leap in the long jump.
Concorde’s Jordan Pope was golden in the Men’s Under-20 200m in 23.08 seconds. Toco TAFAC athlete Umar Sandy threw 49.43m for victory in the Men’s Under-20 Discus. Kenan Alexander was the runner-up at 39.67.
The Pan American U20 Championships will be staged from October 22 to 24 in Concepcion, Chile, while the Junior Pan American Games for under-23 athletes will take place from November 25 to December 4 in Cali, Colombia.