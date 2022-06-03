Diaz, Waterman lead way for Panama over Costa Rica

Panama got second half goals from Ismael Diaz and Cecilio Waterman to claim a 2-0 win over Costa Rica in the opening match of Group B, in League A of the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League on Thursday night at the Estadio Rommel Fernandez in Panama City, Panama.
While the first half did not yield any goals, there was plenty of action, beginning with Costa Rica’s Juan Pablo Vargas hammering a shot off the crossbar in the third minute.
Panama mustered plenty of scoring chances themselves, beginning with a bouncing shot from Diaz in the 15th minute that was handled by Costa Rica custodian Leonel Moreira.
The ‘Canaleros’ also had a shot hit the crossbar as Eric Davis nearly curled in a shot from a corner kick in first half of stoppage time, only to see it strike the woodwork of Moreira’s goal.
In the second half, Costa Rica forward Anthony Contreras narrowly missed with a right-footed shot in the 51st minute. A minute later, the deadlock was broken when Alberto Quintero played a cutback pass to Diaz, who fired in a right-footed half-volley for a 1-0 Panama advantage.
Panama nearly tacked on a second in the 71st minute when Freddy Gondola was all alone at the back-post, but wasn’t able to guide home his effort. Five minutes later, the insurance goal was secured when Costa Rica failed to clear a corner kick, and a hard hit from Diaz was redirected in by Waterman to deliver the 2-0 final scoreline.
RESULTS (Thursday)
LEAGUE A:
(Group B)
Panama 2 v Costa Rica 0
LEAGUE B:
(Group A)
Guadeloupe 2 v Cuba 1
Antigua & Barbuda 1 v Barbados 0
(Group D)
Dominican Republic 2 v Belize 0
French Guiana 2 v Guatemala 0