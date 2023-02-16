Diego Martin ruled out for third-round games

Cricket West Indies vice-president Dr Kishore Shallow is happy that the first two rounds of the West Indies Championship came off without a hitch but noted that the venues for the final three games of the tournament are yet to be confirmed.
On January 3, CWI announced that the final three rounds of the tournament would be played in Trinidad from March 15 to April 1.
Speaking on the Mason and Guest radio programme in Barbados on Tuesday, Shallow indicated that one of the venues in T&T previously used for the four-day tournament would no longer be available this season and an alternative is now being considered.
Asked about the first two rounds of the tournament, Shallow said: “It is good to see a few young players doing well especially Matthew Nandu and Kimani Melius with that exciting 192.
“There a few other players, Akeem Jordan who just gained selection to the West Indies team and Allick Athanaze. I have seen quite a few good performances and I am happy that the young guys are putting their hands up and I am also pleased to see Darren Bravo scoring runs again and I am sure that will inspire younger players,” Shallow continued.
“It is great to have regional cricket back again at this level especially with all the challenges that still exists. We are quite happy we were able to get those two rounds complete successfully and now we look forward to the remaining rounds which should be in Trinidad or Guyana and that be decided in the next couple of days,” he added.
Asked about the final set of fixtures for the tournament, Shallow revealed there were deliberations taking place “to confirm the venues.”
“The challenge is that Diego Martin is unavailable this time. They are considering whether to use a third ground in Trinidad and Tobago or shift one of the games in each round to Guyana or somewhere else. I can’t tell you if it will be Guyana or somewhere else but Guyana is being considered,” Shallow confirmed. The Express understands that repair work is scheduled to be done at the venue.
Shallow also confirmed that the CWI annual general meeting will take place on March 25, during which the members will elect a new president.
He also confirmed that he is running for the post of CWI president and that nominations will close “within a week or two.”
Asked if he has a running mate, Shallow said: “I currently do not have a running mate.
“In the past we have had very contentious elections in CWI and quite frankly, I do not believe that helps the organisation. We cannot compromise West Indies as an organisation, so whatever the decision and whoever becomes the next president, I believe they will have the full support of all the directors and it will not be a dog fight,” he continued.
“I want to ensure that every director is on the same page going forward. I would much prefer we sit down as a board of directors and determine who is going to be the next president. The fact that I am already nominated means there is support there,” Shallow added.
Outgoing CWI president Ricky Skerritt served two terms at the head of the organisation after taking the reins from former president Whycliffe “Dave” Cameron in 2019.