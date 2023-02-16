Diego Martin ruled out for third-round games

Cricket West Indies vice-president Dr Kishore Shallow is happy that the first two rounds of the West Indies Championship came off without a hitch but noted that the venues for the final three games of the tournament are yet to be confirmed.

On January 3, CWI announced that the final three rounds of the tournament would be played in Trinidad from March 15 to April 1.

Speaking on the Mason and Guest radio programme in Barbados on Tuesday, Shallow indicated that one of the venues in T&T previously used for the four-day tournament would no longer be available this season and an alternative is now being considered.

Asked about the first two rounds of the tournament, Shallow said: “It is good to see a few young players doing well especially Matthew Nandu and Kimani Melius with that exciting 192.

“There a few other players, Akeem Jordan who just gained selection to the West Indies team and Allick Athanaze. I have seen quite a few good performances and I am happy that the young guys are putting their hands up and I am also pleased to see Darren Bravo scoring runs again and I am sure that will inspire younger players,” Shallow continued.

“It is great to have regional cricket back again at this level especially with all the challenges that still exists. We are quite happy we were able to get those two rounds complete successfully and now we look forward to the remaining rounds which should be in Trinidad or Guyana and that be decided in the next couple of days,” he added.

Asked about the final set of fixtures for the tournament, Shallow revealed there were deliberations taking place “to confirm the venues.”

“The challenge is that Diego Martin is unavailable this time. They are considering whether to use a third ground in Trinidad and Tobago or shift one of the games in each round to Guyana or somewhere else. I can’t tell you if it will be Guyana or somewhere else but Guyana is being considered,” Shallow confirmed. The Express understands that repair work is scheduled to be done at the venue.

Shallow also confirmed that the CWI annual general meeting will take place on March 25, during which the members will elect a new president.

He also confirmed that he is running for the post of CWI president and that nominations will close “within a week or two.”

Asked if he has a running mate, Shallow said: “I currently do not have a running mate.

“In the past we have had very contentious elections in CWI and quite frankly, I do not believe that helps the organisation. We cannot compromise West Indies as an organisation, so whatever the decision and whoever becomes the next president, I believe they will have the full support of all the directors and it will not be a dog fight,” he continued.

“I want to ensure that every director is on the same page going forward. I would much prefer we sit down as a board of directors and determine who is going to be the next president. The fact that I am already nominated means there is support there,” Shallow added.

Outgoing CWI president Ricky Skerritt served two terms at the head of the organisation after taking the reins from former president Whycliffe “Dave” Cameron in 2019.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Charles powers Victorians to BPL title

West Indies batter Johnson Charles crafted a brilliant, unbeaten half-century to mastermind a successful run chase and propel Comilla Victorians to the capture of their second straight Bangladesh Premier League title yesterday.

In pursuit of the 175 for seven posted by Sylhet Strikers, Victorians overhauled their target with four balls to spare and win by seven wickets at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, with the right-handed Charles top-scoring with 79 not out off 52 deliveries.

Diego Martin ruled out for third-round games

Cricket West Indies vice-president Dr Kishore Shallow is happy that the first two rounds of the West Indies Championship came off without a hitch but noted that the venues for the final three games of the tournament are yet to be confirmed.

Pure effort

Pure effort

Trinidad and Tobago head coach Shawn Cooper yesterday acknowledged that it is somewhat of an on-the-job training exercise with his young charges, following their hard-fought 1-1 draw with Barbados Wednesday evening at the 2023 CONCACAF Men’s Under-17 Championship taking place in Guatemala.

Haynes: WI watching Bravo

Haynes: WI watching Bravo

Despite not being selected for the two-Test series against South Africa, the in-form Darren Bravo is still very much on radar of Cricket West Indies (CWI).

CWI chairman of selectors for the senior men’s team Desmond Haynes said the stylish left-hander, Bravo, is a “class act” and the selection panel, which also includes Roland Butcher and interim West Indies head coach Andre Coley, will continue monitoring Bravo’s progress in the West Indies Four-Day Championship.

Sinanan rules in Tacarigua

AFTER stumbling in the Under-19 final four days earlier in the junior equivalent competition, Travis Sinanan was crowned champion of the Trinidad and Tobago Badminton Association’s (TTBA) Senior Ranking Tournament Wednesday night at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

Levi Garcia scores 15th of season

Levi Garcia scores 15th of season

Trinidadian striker Levi Garcia continued his hot streak in the Greek Super League 1 with a blistering long-range left-footed free-kick goal as his AEK Athens club scored a 3-0 win over Levadiakos, Monday.

Having his best-ever scoring season in Europe, the converted left-winger has now got 15 goals in all appearances this season, including 11 in the league. Garcia, 25, has also scored three goals in two matches, getting another two on February 9 as Athens won their Greek Cup first-leg tie 3-0 over giants Olympiakos.