Different approach working for Hope

With three innings completed in the Best vs Best intra-squad practice match at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground in St Lucia, Shai Hope was by far the most impressive batsman on show. And he attributed his good form to a slight change in approach to his batting in the longer format.
Hope scored 79 in the first innings for the Jermaine Blackwood XI and 106 in the second, batting as an opener, a position he usually occupies in One-Day Internationals.
And the 27 year-old who last played a Test match in July of 2020 against England before being dropped for a lack of runs said of his current approach: “It’s been a slight change of game plan. I’ve been trying to show a bit more intent [but] still trying to make sure I play the ball on merit and be disciplined.”
Hope scored at a strike rate of nearly 90 in the first innings and at 76.81 in the second. “It’s about making sure the bowlers don’t settle and almost putting pressure back onto them. So the key is to make sure I can stay within my game plan,” he said.
“Obviously the situation of the game would dictate how I play in certain passages but more or less that is the [type] of play I will try to portray so hopefully it works out in the future, and hopefully I can continue in this vein and continue to score runs.”
The likelihood of Hope featuring in the upcoming South Africa series was further strengthened by the unavailability of incumbent opener John Campbell due to injury.