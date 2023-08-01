Different perspectives

The interview; it’s a key tool of a reporter, the lifeblood of his existence. Good questions make for great interviews. And great interviews can make a compelling story.
The challenge for reporters nowadays is that interactions with professional sportsmen, while more frequent, are also more formal, managed carefully by media officers. The combination of frequency and formality often means that finding questions that are not routine is a challenge.
I find doing such interviews before games especially difficult because the scope for the out-of-the-box question is limited by the match at hand.
Monday, I found myself facing that challenge. Keacy Carty and Shimron Hetmyer were the players presented to myself and Indian journalist named Sen, a veteran on his fourth visit to the Caribbean following his national team.
West Indian players don’t generally give the impression that speaking to the media is something they enjoy.
The suspicions probably heighten when they are dealing with people from a territory not their own. And when, as has been happening with the Windies, you are in a team that is constantly being beaten, answering questions from the press may not be fun.
I’ve also found that WI players have become adept at churning out cliché phrases and standard answers with robotic regularity.
Monday, we interviewed the relative rookie Carty first and got the usual stuff. And as Hetmyer came forward, WI media officer Dario Barthley warned Sen and I that we should ask “less questions.”
When my time came, I decided to try a different angle from the norm.
Why do you think it’s so difficult for WI teams to find consistency?
Here was his thoughtful answer.
“It’s a lot of factors to be considered really. It’s the mindset basically. It’s a blessing and a curse that we’re pretty relaxed whenever we’re playing.
“At times, coaches, friends try to move that out from us but I think that’s something that’s embedded in us as Caribbean people, so…it’s for us to…zone in a little bit more so that we will probably put in more and more back-to-back performances consistently.”
Interesting answer don’t you think?
At least here, we get an idea about what the general approach to the cricket is like inside the camp and the struggle there is to change the culture.
The veil came down just slightly.
The dressing room culture in the time of current lead selector Desmond Haynes was different. There was surely the same Caribbean feel as today, but more accountability. Team-mates had high expectations of each other and demanded more as a result.
Later in the day he also spoke to the wider media virtually. He is a different character from Carty and Hetmyer, even when he was a player. And now with a lifetime of experience in handling life’s ups and downs, his interaction with the reporters was different.
For instance, the lead selector did not pull his punches on what he wanted to get from regional groundsmen.
“When we are playing in the Caribbean, I think it is important for the ground staff, the selectors, the captain, the coaches …to come together and we should be all in sync; we should speak with one voice,” he made clear.
“I think we need to get some kind of hometown advantage, it’s only fair, especially (when) you got the World Test Championship where you get points for Test match wins and draws. It’s important that everybody work together.
I’m not asking nobody to prepare no bad wicket but at least, if we going to play against India, Bangladesh, at least let’s have a little bit of bounce, please.”
Haynes’ engaging, plain speaking way also came through in a message he sent to his under-fire players.
He told them: “The criticism does not only come because you are not doing well; the criticism is coming from the fact that the….people are looking at us as a team that are good enough to perform at that level and if they are not performing well at that level, the players must understand that they are going to get some stick.
“ We the selectors get stick, so I hope that the players will understand that when you wear these colours, think about the fans and try to play with some pride and try to make us proud.”
In time and with more experience, perhaps Carty, Hetmyer and their colleagues will appreciate better the value of public engagement and the responsibility they bear when they are in Widies colours.