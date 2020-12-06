Disappearing skill

When it comes to the aftermath of yet another humiliating defeat for the West Indies in Test cricket, the challenge is to find a different way to present an analysis of the latest of the very many thrashings the regional side would have endured in the past 25 years especially.
So let’s begin with head coach Phil Simmons’ assessment ahead of the first Test against New Zealand, which his team lost by an innings and 134 runs before lunch on the fourth day in Hamilton, yesterday:
“The Test team is in a good place and I don’t think that the results of the T20 will affect the way they think and the way they prepare...the Test team has done well in Queenstown having enjoyed a tough four-day game and now they are coming into the Test series with some confidence, especially with the batsmen who we have not had that for a while. I think the Test team is in a good place.”
And now for the head of the selection panel, Roger Harper:
“I am very optimistic. We will depend a lot on our batting… I think all of our top-line batsmen have managed to spend time in the middle so they should go into this Test match with some confidence and I look forward to them replicating this sort of performance in the Test match and really putting a big score on the board.”
In reply to New Zealand’s first innings total of 519 for seven declared, the West Indies were dismissed for 138 and then following-on, rallied from 89 for six on the third evening to 247 on the fourth morning thanks to 104 from Jermaine Blackwood and a Test-best 86 from Alzarri Joseph, the pair putting on 155 for the seventh wicket.
In both innings they were without the services of injured wicketkeeper-batsman Shane Dowrich, which will at least open up the prospect of Joshua da Silva, who was part of the West Indies “A” team which lost a simultaneous fixture with their Black Caps counterparts by an innings and 143 runs—please take note—at Mount Maunganui, making a Test debut in the second and final match beginning Thursday evening (T&T time) in Wellington.
Veteran fast bowler Kemar Roach, whose father passed away a couple days before the start of the first Test, returns home immediately, so opening up the opportunity for fellow Bajan Chemar Holder to also join the ranks of Test cricketers at a venue noted for its strong crosswinds which pose an immense challenge to pacers.
While the hopeful tones of both Simmons and Harper were to be expected—I mean, they wouldn’t be talking of being routed twice and expect to remain as coach and selector—their sincere anticipation is completely at odds with the stark facts of West Indies Test batting over the past three years.
It was during Saturday evening’s television coverage (notice how radio commentary is no longer part of our international cricket experience?) with the tourists’ first innings capitulation in full swing that a graphic was put up showing the West Indies second-to-last (Afghanistan filled the bottom rung) at 24.16 runs per wicket for their first six wickets in Test innings since January of 2018.
This means that, on average, six wickets are already gone whenever they reach a score of 150. Obviously they were well within those parameters in both innings in Hamilton, despite a 53-run opening stand in the first innings. Essentially those who harbour hopeful expectations for this batting line-up are relying on these players to rise above their own mediocre numbers as no-one in the top eight averages higher than the 37.12 of Darren Bravo, who may also be a fitness question for the second Test.
As for the oft-repeated excuses about inexperience and the team being in transition, only John Campbell (24.11 in ten Tests) and Shamarh Brooks (28.61 in seven) of that top eight have played fewer than 32 matches. And assuming the latest sound hammering generates any dialogue about Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer, just keep in mind that both have been very much part of the trend of mediocrity even before January, 2018.
So as we brace for a repeat dosage in Wellington, while still holding out a sliver of hope for a Headingley-type reversal of three years ago, the real question is why West Indies batting in Test cricket has plummeted so precipitously, has generally remained that way for a couple decades and to make matters worse, shows no sign of a concerted positive transformation?
Notwithstanding last year’s home series win over England and the opening victory in Southampton just five months ago, it seems a fair question to ask if, for a number of reasons, we have lost the ability for producing consistent excellence in Test match batting.