DISAPPOINTING DISPLAY

Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) president Brian Lewis indicated that national sporting organisations (NSOs) have failed to take full advantage of the opportunities presented by the Covid-19 pandemic
And those NSOs need to step up their game if their sports are to survive and prosper.
After a pandemic-affected 2020 that has challenged the survival and existence of many a sporting club and/or team locally, Lewis—also president of the Caribbean Association of National Olympic Committees (CANOC)—said the advent of the novel coronavirus has exposed many local sports administrators.
“Here in Trinidad and Tobago, a big issue that Covid-19 has amplified is poor sports governance and the inability of sports administrators to adapt to the reality of Covid-19,” Lewis assessed.
“We are still seeing too much bacchanal and negativity and I don’t understand how with all that is going on, and it has been well-documented and I am not going to be specific here, but how we expect for sport in Trinidad and Tobago, whether it be the sport industry, to adapt and to not just survive Covid-19 but to be proactive and to thrive,” he added.
Lewis cannot understand why sports administrators would continue to focus on all the wrong aspects of sport and expect sport in Trinidad and Tobago to not flounder through this unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic.
Lewis, an advocate for athletes right and their issues, said fortunately the nation’s athletes are the ones displaying the resilience to bounce back.
“I think the reality is, if we have to be honest, the sports administrators continue to drop the ball very disappointingly but it is the athletes, the sportsmen and sportswomen of this country who continue to display the values and attributes of resilience, dedication, commitment and rising to the challenges,” Lewis said.
“You have to be incredibly proud of the effort being made, especially in the context of the TTOC, the effort being made by our athletes, those who have already qualified for Tokyo2020...and those who are still in the process. At the end of the day, notwithstanding the economical, social health, and financial challenges they are facing, they continue to hold on to their dream, and that is an important lesson.”
Lewis -- chairman of the Sport Integrity Global Alliance (SIGA) task force dedicated to press reform on race, gender, diversity and inclusion—said the athletes’ perseverance spoke to the values that everyone who has been involved in sport understands.
“That beneath all the bacchanal and all the ego and grand-standing and posturing that takes place, that sports can be a positive difference in the lives of all of us, including youth and young people. I think that for me is the biggest takeaway for (last) year and that is the biggest lesson I continue to drive home.”
Ahead of the re-scheduled July 23-August 8 Tokyo 2020 Olympics and the August 24-September 5 Paralympic Games, Lewis said the TTOC would be watchful with the new variant of the Covid-19 -- 70 per cent more contagious than the original strain and causing renewed lockdowns in some European countries -- that is starting to take root globally.
But the TTOC would be guided by the Ministry of Health, CARPHA, the World Health Organisation (WHO), medical experts and their own medical team lead by TTOC vice-president Dr Terry Ali.
The former general secretary of the Trinidad and Tobago Rugby Football Union (TTRFU) said the TTOC would continue its drive to raise funds for the #10Golds24 Athlete Welfare and Preparation Fund through their participation in the Trinidad and Tobago International Marathon, scheduled for January 24 to be conducted observing the relevant health protocols.
He said the TTOC would also respect the rights of athletes, coaches and administrators who may choose not to take the vaccine and refuse to participate in Tokyo2020 because of health and safety concerns.
“We will have ongoing conversations with the public health authorities in terms of determining certain parameters” Lewis said. “...and I am not afraid to embrace that reality. At the end of the day, this is a public health issue that is unprecedented and as much as we are patriotic and want to represent T&T, we have to return from Tokyo to our families at home and our communities so that there is a huge responsibility.”