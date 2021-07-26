I still can’t believe I didn’t win. I’m just overwhelmed with all different sets of emotions right now. Disappointment, and a lot of things.”
Speaking to the Express shortly after his first round elimination at the Olympic Games here in Tokyo, Japan, yesterday, Trinidad and Tobago boxer Aaron Prince was perplexed. Slovakia’s Andrej Csemez was handed a 4:0 victory on points in the Men’s Middleweight bout. The fifth judge, Colombian Wulfren Olivares could not separate Prince and Csemez, scoring the contest a draw.
Prince was in ultra-defensive mode in round one, holding his guard high and rarely getting off a punch. Csemez was busier, and scored a knockdown with a right hook to the head. Prince, though, was not hurt, and was back on his feet in short order.
Prince upped his aggression in round two, and may have done enough to steal it. The Team TTO boxer knew he needed to stamp his authority in round three. His efforts, though, were constantly thwarted by Csemez’s holding tactics. But while Csemez frustrated Prince by constantly tangling his arms, the Slovakian did little scoring himself. He did land a left hook, however, and that punch might have been the one that gave him the final round on all five scorecards.
Prince, though, was convinced he had done enough to secure victory on his Olympic debut.
“I thought I got the last two rounds. The guy was doing a lot of holding, a lot of fouls, and the referee was just warning him, warning him, warning him, and didn’t deduct a point at any time. I thought that was unfair. It’s three warnings and a point, so I don’t understand why the referee never even took one point from him.”
Prince conceded that he was too defensive at the start of the Tokyo 2020 middleweight bout.
“I know he got the first round, but I didn’t see him getting the last two. I just didn’t see him coming away with the victory.”
In keeping with Covid-19 countermeasure here in Tokyo, there were no fans at the Kokugikan Arena, yesterday. The empty venue was a strange sight for Prince.
“I’ve been to Commonwealth, Pan Am, Central American and Caribbean Games, and because of Covid-19 this is unlike any other games I’ve been to. Nobody, no fans, hardly any people in the streets. Just different, totally different.”
Prince is 35, but is not entertaining any thoughts of retirement.
“I’m taking it one fight at a time, one competition at a time. Let’s see what happens. Maybe you’ll see me next Olympics, maybe. It’s right there.”
Eldric Sella was also in the ring yesterday. Sella is a Venezuelan living in T&T, and was chosen as part of the Refugee Olympic Team. His outing, though, did not last long. Dominican Republic middleweight Euri Cedeno landed a solid left hook to Sella’s head about a minute into the bout. The referee was convinced at that stage that Sella was outclassed, and stopped the contest to protect the Venezuelan boxer.
At Enoshima Yacht Harbour, Team TTO sailor Andrew Lewis finished 29th in race two in the Men’s Laser Class event. Lewis improved to 27th in the third race, and was 29th overall with a net score of 50 ahead of race four, which was contested after press time, last night.
At 6.13 this morning (T&T time), Dylan Carter will dive into the pool at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in the sixth of nine men’s 100-metre freestyle heats. The event is packed with quality, including Australia’s Rio 2016 gold medallist Kyle Chalmers and two-time 100 free world champion Caleb Dressel of the United States.