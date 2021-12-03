DISCIPLINE REQUIRED

West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite stressed on the importance of being disciplined with the bat and ball after the Caribbean side let their advantage slip against Sri Lanka to lose the second and final Test by 164 runs in Galle, yesterday.
The Windies took a first innings lead of 49 after dismissing Sri Lanka for 204 and making 253. However, Sri Lanka set the Windies a target of 297 on the final day and the visitors were dismissed for 132, to lose the series 2-0.
Sri Lanka won the first Test by 187 runs and their series sweep of West Indies gave them all 12 of the World Test Championship points that were on offer for this series.
Brathwaite lamented the team’s batting display saying they let themselves down. The skipper led from the front in the first innings with 72 and was disappointed he did not carry on to get triple figures. “I should have got a big hundred,” he said after the game.
“We had a chance...I think batting-wise, obviously we let ourselves down. I think we didn’t get big enough totals to cause any pressure on Sri Lanka,” said Brathwaite.
In the first Test, the Windies were dismissed for 230 and 160 with the batting failing to come to terms with the spin threat posed by the home team. “It is not easy starting on this pitch, so it is important to bowl as well as possible. As batters, we need to do it for longer periods. If we can do that, the team can be in a better position,” he added.
Despite the result, Brathwaite said there were some positives, the bowlers putting in a big effort.
“It was good to see (Veerasammy) Permaul coming back in after a couple of years and getting his first five-wicket haul. I thought all the bowlers put in a big effort. Roston (Chase) got a five-for, (Jomel) Warrican getting a four-for, and the fast bowlers put in the effort on spin-friendly conditions so all the bowlers put in a good effort and we saw some good batting from (Nkrumah) Bonner and Joshua (Da Silva) so those are some positives we could take out and as batsmen we just need to do it for longer periods,” said Brathwaite.
“We have some first-class games potentially in February so that’s good. The guys will get three four-day games to spend time in the middle and really and truly it all boils down to having the discipline and doing for long periods,” the West Indies captain assessed.
“I don’t think it (the discipline required) will change in terms of spin-friendly conditions or (playing) in the Caribbean, or wherever you may play.
“I think it is to have that discipline throughout for longer periods. We are showing that we could do it but we are just not doing for long enough,” he added.
For now, the said the players will have a few days off but they will also have to put in some hard work to try and improve their game as they prepare to face England at home next year.
“For me it is pretty much the same. Go home, get a couple of days rest and then it’s back to work,” Brathwaite revealed.
“Obviously you’ve still got to put in the strength work and fitness work and practice. We will probably have some practice games with the Barbados Pride and the guys will go back to their franchises and it is back to hard work,” he added.
“There are always things to work on. Yes you get some time off but it is really and truly work time and trying to get better when you go back home.”