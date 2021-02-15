WEST INDIES skipper Kraigg Brathwaite and head coach Phil Simmons emphasised discipline and work ethic as two of the main elements responsible for their team’s 2-0 Test series victory over Bangladesh.
“Bangladesh played well. I just thought we were very disciplined especially in the second innings,” Brathwaite stated. “In the first Test match, obviously Karl Mayers batting for two sessions...that was quite crucial for us, but I thought Bangladesh played some good cricket but at some stages we got the better of them, so kudos to our discipline as well.”
Brathwaite emphasised the key to winning is always discipline, demonstrated in the 17 catches his team pouched in the second Test match. The Barbadian said the Windies also remained disciplined as a bowling unit; bowling to the fields set, and batting-wise, building partnerships and putting runs on the board.
He also commended the efforts of Nkrumah Bonner, Mayers and Joshua Da Silva. “Those three guys were fantastic this series and I am not surprised, those guys were hungry...these guys wanted to represent and made their families proud. They worked hard,” noted Brathwaite, adding that the three cricketers, part of the ODI team that lost that series three-nil to Bangladesh, may have benefited from that experience,”
“I guess they were very motivated in the Test series to turn the tables on Bangladesh,” Brathwaite reasoned, adding the Windies possessed a huge talent pool while he never thought of the men under him as a “second-string” team.
The Test veteran said he was convinced that the men from the Caribbean stood a good chance of winning the Test after they posted a solid 409-run first innings score, also cognisant that at the ground historically 90 per cent of the time the teams that bat first win.
Among Brathwaite’s favourite moments of the tour were Mayers’s double hundred, Bonner’s ease at the crease, Da Silva’s fighting spirit, Shannon Gabriel’s day-three aggressive spell, and Joel Warrican’s victory-ensuring last wicket.
“But this entire team just being around the guys for this tour, being in a bubble is never easy, I enjoyed every moment,” Brathwaite said, putting the win among his top two experiences as a Windies cricketer. The other was when they defeated England 2-1 at home in 2018.
Simmons also placed the series win up there with his best coaching experiences. “I think mainly their work ethic and their ability to absorb information and to try and put it together. I think the guys were completely open-minded about what we needed to do and then if you are good in the series, then you have a chance of winning.”
Simmons says the extra competition for places on the squad, due to the performances of some of the players on this tour, augured well for West Indies cricket going forward.
“That’s what you want as coaches, as selectors...you want people fighting for their positions, you want that when you pick people they know they have to perform because people are waiting to come in if they don’t. That’s when your cricket starts moving upward. So let’s hope this is the start of the upward movement,” Simmons assessed.
Simmons added this tour put things in perspective; that it is not just one or two players that can play this game and presents an opportunity to pick players who are doing well. “But it also puts pressure on people to do well because there are other people to come in, so it goes both ways in what is good for us,” the former West Indies opener noted.
Despite the series win, Simmons said there is need for improvement in all areas of the Windies’ game. “I think we still need to score 400 runs consistently, or in the second innings for that matter. We still need to apply pressure when we are bowling, we leaked too much boundaries in this game, so little things like that is what you need to (improve)...we caught 20-something catches but we dropped six (in the match) so there is still improvement to come on every aspect,” Simmons pointed out.
He was also high in praise for Rahkeem Cornwall’s 14-wicket haul.