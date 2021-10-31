Distant summits

So if super-talented India could lose two in two, who is we?
In fact, when you look at the remaining matches in their group, it looks as if the chances of Virat Kohli’s side making the semi-finals of the World T20 are even slimmer than the defending champions West Indies scraping into the final four of the tournament in the United Arab Emirates.
This summation of India’s plight assumes other results will go as form might suggest, which obviously cannot be guaranteed. On the heels of comprehensive defeats to Pakistan a week earlier and the Black Caps of New Zealand yesterday, should the team identified as one of the pre-tournament favourites stumble again, this time to Afghanistan on Wednesday, then that will effectively be that for India on the eve of Divali.
And come the Divali holiday itself on Thursday, Kieron Pollard’s side will be seeking to get past Sri Lanka to keep their own semi-final hopes alive ahead of the final group game against Australia on Saturday. Just as for the Indians though, a lot will hinge on other results because those opening losses to England and South Africa have made life very difficult for the title-holders.
But let’s say it does transpire that the West Indies do make the semi-finals, will that render all the criticism heaped on the team, even from the announcement of the 15-man squad, as unwarranted? Will the selectors and the team hierarchy – Pollard and head coach Phil Simmons – be vindicated?
I think not, because there is no cricketing reason why Chris Gayle, even if he were to blast hundreds off the Sri Lankans and Australians, should be in the side. By the same token, there is no cricketing reason why Jason Holder, even if he didn’t play such critical roles in the three-run win over the Bangladeshis last Friday, should have been initially relegated to the reserves.
There are bigger issues at play here than the immediacy of resurrecting a World T20 campaign. They are the two challenges we just cannot seem to overcome, probably because the cult of personality nurtured in all facets of life in our region coupled, ironically, with the fragility of all these presumably massive egos, render the twin summits of transparency and accountability as virtually unattainable.
Just as an example: why did Pollard just walk off the field during his innings against Bangladesh in Sharjah, only to return in the final over? Have you heard or read anything from any official representative of Cricket West Indies that could be described as a satisfactory explanation?
I haven’t, but our culture is not to linger over these matters because there are always other priorities popping up, along with the fact that insisting on a proper explanation automatically means, in the eyes of many, having something against Pollard. So these things happen now as a matter of course with nothing resembling real accountability, and then we all scream bloody murder when the next puzzling situation unfolds without an attendant rationale.
Are we really expected to accept the rubbish about a young player like Sherfane Rutherford not meeting fitness requirements at the same time that Gayle and Ravi Rampaul are granted medical exemptions when it came to selecting this World T20 squad? Well, the answer is yes because, and you can imitate The Mighty Sparrow’s high-pitched lament if you wish: We Like It So!
Look, there are many stories rolling out from this major men’s cricketing event, not least the intensifying of the race dialogue in sport following Quinton De Kock’s behaviour in relation to the mandate for all members of the South African team to take a knee before each match. However I prefer to stay at home for a final point, especially as interim head coach Kenwyne Jones (who is sounding ever more impressive as a spokesperson for justice and fairness) has lamented the second-class treatment of the national women’s football programme in the aftermath of the senior team’s two drawn games with Panama at the Ato Boldon Stadium.
I wonder what Jones would have made of part of the dialogue on the “Mason and Guest” cricket radio show in Barbados last Tuesday evening when Dr Ralph Gonsalves, Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines, and former fast bowler, coach and selector Sir Andy Roberts (still my favourite cricketer of all time) stated that our limited regional resources must be prioritised in favour of reviving the senior men’s West Indies team, even if it is to the detriment of the development of the women’s game.
Just as the Police Service Commission bacchanal is another glaring example of our poor governance model, such nonsensical assertions by two notable public figures in our region reinforce the deepening fear that West Indies cricket will not rescue itself from the quagmire of mediocrity anytime soon.