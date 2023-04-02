Distorting reality

With only one title in the last 38 years, and none at all in the last 17, it’s reasonable to think that excuses would be exhausted by now. But this is Trinidad and Tobago, a place where doltish, baseless old talk finds fertile ground.
And even if the national cricket authorities believe, this time, that it is stretching the limits of credulity and plumbing the depths of desperation to manufacture some “if only” nonsense, they can seek solace in the Shamfa Cudjoe template of boldfaced denial of blindingly evident reality, while at the same time trumpeting an achievement that really wasn’t an achievement at all by the senior men’s national football team.
For it was a week ago that the Sports Minister led the march of the blissfully ignorant in celebrating the failure to qualify directly to the CONCACAF Gold Cup with the enthusiastic social media posting “The Soca Warriors will play the 2023 Gold Cup Prelims!” accompanied by the bold statement “QUALIFIED” featuring an image of a celebrating Noah Powder and a muted Levi Garcia which was definitely not from the 1-1 draw with Nicaragua last Monday night in Bacolet.
Then again, she has a constituency to satisfy with such tripe while those who really follow the game will know that it is yet another setback for national football for us to remain in the second tier of the CONCACAF Nations League for another year while the qualification journey ahead of the Gold Cup proper in June underlines the continuing decline in our status from being one of the top nations in the region.
Look, you can join the excuse conveyor belt if you want. For some reason there seems to be an ease in this place with going the way of these superficial analyses which offer nothing by way of addressing fundamental ills. It’s as if, collectively, we are tired of pointing at glaring failures and asking why because we are likely to be swamped in return by a tsunami of counter-accusations and counter-narratives which bear little or no relation to reality.
So yes, in keeping with a Star Wars theme, the “Red Force” awakened at the end of another failed campaign to comfortably defeat the bottom-of-the table Jamaica Scorpions, thus elevating from fifth to fourth in the final standings. Of course the awakening came too late. Still, I am sure in the coming days we will hear much more about it being good to finish on a positive note and that everyone hopes they can take the positives from the 2023 first-class season into the next campaign.
Cricket and football at national team levels are reflecting the decay and inevitable collapse of our social and governance institutions. And as with those other elements, it’s not as if we don’t have qualified people, talented personnel, and even some of the infrastructural wherewithal to turn things around in a meaningful way.
However it’s the crabs-in-a-barrel syndrome which continues to have us right where we are, and unless were break away from that debilitating mindset, this is where we will stay for the foreseeable future and to the extent where mediocrity is so normalised that a Sports Minister can feel comfortable in twisting reality without any fear of recrimination.
If many of our players are good enough to excel in professional leagues all over the world, are valued members of multi-billion-dollar franchises even when their playing days are coming to an end, what does it say about our systems here that we just cannot get it right at national representative level when those players have all come through the same system?
And it’s not as if we are asking to break new ground and can therefore be considered unreasonable in these demands. We have ruled the region in football and cricket, and even if it can be argued that the T20 phenomenon of the last 20 years has diluted the quality of traditional format talent, it is still quite evident that there are enough quality players on the local scene to do a lot better than the mediocre showings we have grown depressingly familiar with.
Obviously there is something very wrong at the level of administration, not just at the central authority but transmitting through to the zonal and other levels. Why isn’t there an uncompromising demand for excellence? Why, in the face of continuously disappointing results, isn’t there an acceptance by the incumbents that, for whatever reasons, they have failed and it is only right and proper to give others an opportunity to do better?
But where is the clamour from a disgruntled public and media? Is it that these things, which once mattered on the national landscape, are really of no relevance anymore to the extent that public figures can keep distorting reality and get away with it?