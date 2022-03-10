Div II relay bronze for Thompson

TEAM TTO swimmer Jeron Thompson helped his team to a bronze medal on the opening day, Wednesday night, of the NCAA Division II Championships that splashed off in Greensboro, North Carolina.
And his TTO team-mate Kael Yorke was scheduled to swim for a medal in the final of the men’s 100-yard butterfly last night.
Thompson’s University of Indianapolis swimming and diving programmes collected three gold medals on the first day at the Greensboro Aquatic Center, nearly equalling the total of four national championships titles last year.
Thompson led off the men’s 4x50-yard freestyle relay with a 20.06-second leg, followed by Venezuela international Diego Mas with a fast 18.96 with Brazilian Joao Silva doing the penultimate leg in 19.19 while Spain’s Victor Antonon Rodriguez anchored the team in 19.25 for a total time of one minute, 17.46 seconds and the bronze medal.
Queens University claimed the gold in 1:17.20 while Drury University earned the silver in 1:17.42.
In his only individual event Wednesday, Thompson was 27th after the men’s 50-yard freestyle when he was timed in 20.18 seconds.
Yorke was the joint third-fastest qualifier for the 100-yard fly, touching in 46.86 to tie with Findlay University’s Tim Stollings. Drury’s Dominik Karacic was the fastest qualifier in 46.56 with Findlay’s Camilo Marrugo Montano the second-fastest qualifier 46.72.
Thompson and Yorke’s team-mates Marizel Van Jaarsveld (Women’s 200 IM) and Cade Hammond (Men’s 1M diving) were each crowned individual national champions, while the women’s 200 free relay captured the title and beat out a pair of Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) foes in the process.
Thompson and Yorke will be back in action today in the preliminaries of the men’s 100-yard backstroke and men’s 100-yard butterfly events respectively.