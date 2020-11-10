West Indies coach Phil Simmons revealed that Dwayne Bravo’s fitness has been a concern but said the allrounder still has a lot of time to get himself fit and ready before next year’s T20 World Cup and that the senior players still have a key role to play in the team.
“It is a concern because he was injured in CPL and was injured in IPL but there is a break now and he’s going to go back home and do what is necessary for him to be fit enough to play,” Simmons told the media.
“There are a few series and another IPL before the World Cup so there are a lot of chances for him to get himself fit and we will see what his fitness is like leading up to the tournament but there are some concerns because it is two tournaments straight (that he has sustained injuries,” the West Indies head coach added.
The 37-year-old Bravo was initially selected on the West Indies team for the New Zealand T20Is but was ruled out after sustaining a groin injury during his stint with Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League.
Simmons said that the senior players are important for the T20 squad and that they will have to strike the right balance as they try to introduce some younger players into the mix ahead of the World Cup.
The important thing Simmons stressed was the need to keep building up the T20 squad and making sure the team gains something from every series they play. “We have to try to continue to build on this T20 team,” said Simmons.
“We did well in Sri Lanka and we are trying to add to that now and make sure that everybody knows that on every tour we go on, we have to add something to it. We are missing a few players from the Sri Lanka tour but at the same time we always have players coming in who can play especially T20 cricket,” he explained.
“I think the balance is always good (in the T20 squad). You want the senior players there and you want them to perform but you always have that case where there is going to be a youngster or two that will be put into the squad getting closer to World Cup. We have a few games before the World Cup to look at that,” Simmons added.
In terms of putting the series in perspective for his players Simmons said the message he has being spreading in the dressing room is to enjoy their cricket and the time they get to spend doing what they love.
“I think the message we are trying to give one another is that in a year like this we have had the second chance now to do what we love and to continue playing cricket,” said Simmons.
“We thank God that we have been safe and touch wood that all the (Covid-19) tests have been safe so far and now it is for us to enjoy what we are doing because we have been given that chance that some other countries and other players don’t have that chance,” he continued.
“We want to play hard and we want to win but there is a lot that has happened in 2020 and we need to try and finish the year enjoying what we are doing, but if we can leave here winning it will be even better,” he concluded.
The Windies will play three T20Is and two Tests on the tour.
WEST INDIES SQUADS:
T20I — Kieron Pollard (Captain), Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Andre Fletcher, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr, Kesrick Williams.
Tests — Jason Holder (captain), Jermaine Blackwood, Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Chemar Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach.