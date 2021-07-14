Novak Djokovic

Wimbledon Gentlemen’s singles champion Novak Djokovic has said he is “divided” on whether he will go to the Tokyo Olympics, having previously committed to attending.

Djokovic beat Italy’s Matteo Berrettini 6-7(4), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 in the final on Sunday but said afterward he was undecided on whether he would head to the Olympics ahead of the US Open.

“Yeah, that’s not a great news (about fans not being allowed). I received that news yesterday or two days ago. That was really disappointing to hear,” Djokovic said at a news conference after his win.

“I also hear that there’s going to be a lot of restrictions within the village. Possibly you would not be able to see other athletes perform live. I can’t even have my stringer that is a very important part of my team. I can’t have a stringer. I’m limited with the amount of people I can take in my team as well.

“I’ll have to think about it. Right now, as I said, my plan was always to go to Olympic Games. But right now I’m a little bit divided. It’s kind of 50/50 because of what I heard in the last couple days.”

The Tokyo Olympic Committee announced last Thursday that there would be no fans in attendance at the Games after Japan declared a state of emergency during the tournament. Fans from outside the country had already been banned several months ago, but there was a hope that domestic fans could still attend.

Djokovic is looking to complete a calendar Grand Slam after winning the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon. “I said before that it’s very difficult to compare the eras of tennis. We have different racquets, technology, balls, courts. It’s just completely different conditions that we’re playing in, so it’s very hard to compare tennis, say, from 50 years ago to today.”

