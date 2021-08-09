Darren Bravo will not be a part of the upcoming Test series against Pakistan because he is being given a rest.
Middle-order batsman Bravo has not seen much action in the middle this season. He did not feature in the two-Test series against South Africa but played in all three One-Day Internationals against Australia and a single T20 International against the Aussies.
However, West Indies lead selector Roger Harper said via a release yesterday: “Darren Bravo has been part of the ‘bubble’ from the preparation camp leading into the Betway Test series against South Africa and has been given a break.”
Harper also commented on Shannon Gabriel not being part of the 17-man provisional squad announced yesterday.
“Shannon Gabriel has been given time to rehab fully and build his conditioning, so he was not part of the preparations for the Test series against Pakistan, which included the Best v Best game,” Harper said.
Earning a recall to the squad however are fast bowler Chemar Holder and middle-order batsman Shamarh Brooks.
Holder made his Test debut in New Zealand last year but has not featured since then. Brooks last played in New Zealand and has earned a recall following a century (141) in the Best v Best four-day match last week.
Speaking about Holder and Brooks, Harper said:
“Chemar Holder returns, having recovered from his injury. He will bolster the fast bowling department. Shamarh Brooks batted his way into the provisional squad by scoring an accomplished century. He will certainly add some depth to the squad’s batting.”
And speaking about the team’s chances overall, Harper added:“I expect the team to be highly competitive in every department while playing with passion, purpose and determination. I look forward to the batsmen stepping up as they did in the series against Bangladesh and against Sri Lanka earlier this year in Antigua.”
The two-match Betway Test Series will be played at Sabina Park from August 12-16 and August 20-24.
The Betway Test Series forms the first of six Series in the new cycle of the International Cricket Council World Test Championship to find the best Test match cricket team in the world. (See Back Page)
FULL SQUAD:
Kraigg Brathwaite (Captain), Jermaine
Blackwood (Vice-captain), Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Rahkeem Cornwall, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva, Jahmar Hamilton,
Chemar Holder, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Kieran Powell, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican